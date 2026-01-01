Sets a single-value header for this insertion, discarding any previous values associated with the header name .

Note: These headers are narrowly useful for implementing cache lookups incorporating the semantics of the HTTP Vary header, but the APIs in this module are not suitable for HTTP caching out-of-the-box. Future SDK releases will contain an HTTP Cache API.

The headers act as additional factors in object selection, and the choice of which headers to factor in is determined during insertion, via e.g. crate::cache::core::InsertBuilder::vary_by . A lookup will succeed when there is at least one cached item that matches lookup's cache key, and all of the lookup's headers included in the cache items' vary_by list match the corresponding headers in that cached item.