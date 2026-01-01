PendingTransaction
pub struct PendingTransaction { /* private fields */ }
A cache transaction suspended between lookup and response.
This handle is produced by
TransactionLookupBuilder::execute_async().
Blocking Status
Callers can check whether or not the request was instructed to wait behind
another caller by calling
PendingTransaction::pending(), and can complete
the request (returning a
Transaction) by calling
PendingTransaction::wait().
Methods
pendingView source
Returns
true if this request was instructed to wait for another request
to insert the looked-up item, and
false otherwise.
Note that, even if
pending() returns
true, the
Transaction returned by
wait() may
still be required to insert (or update) the object. This can happen if
the caller providng the item called
Transaction::cancel_insert_or_update()
or encountered an error.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
waitView source
Returns the
Transaction resulting from the lookup that produced this
PendingTransaction, waiting for another caller to provide the requested item
if necessary.
If a timeout was set via
TransactionLookupBuilder::timeout(), this call returns
CacheError::Timeout if another caller does not provide the item within the timeout; see
wait_for() for the timeout semantics.
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
wait_forView source
Like
wait(), but gives up after
timeout and returns
CacheError::Timeout if the lookup has not resolved by then. The
timeout argument
overrides any timeout set via
TransactionLookupBuilder::timeout().
This bounds the time spent blocking for another caller to provide the requested item under request collapsing. It is useful when a slow or wedged caller would otherwise block this lookup: rather than blocking, the caller can time out and decide how to proceed (for example, by bypassing the cache and going directly to origin).
On timeout, the wait is abandoned and the lookup's resources are released; this
PendingTransaction is consumed regardless of the outcome.
Parameters
- self: Self
- timeout: Duration
Returns