ReplaceBuilder
pub struct ReplaceBuilder { /* private fields */ }
A builder-style API for configuring a non-transactional replace.
Methods
always_use_requested_rangeView source
fn always_use_requested_range(self) -> Self
Respect the range in
to_stream_with_range even when the body length is not yet known.
When a cache item is
Found, the length of the cached item may or may not be known:
- the item may be fully cached;
- the item may be streaming in, but have a known length; or
- the item may be streaming in progressively, without a known length.
By default (legacy behavior), if a range is specified but the length is not known, the contents of the entire item will be provided instead of the requested range.
always_use_requested_range indicates any cached item returned by this lookup should provide only the requested range,
regardless of whether the length is known. An invalid range will eventually return a read error, possibly after providing some data.
NOTE: In the future, the
always_use_requested_range behavior will be the default, and this method will be removed.
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
beginView source
Begin the replace, returning a
Replace for reading the object to be replaced (if it
exists) which is also used to provide the new replacement object.
A
Replace gives access to the existing object, if one is stored, that may be used to
construct the replacement object. Use
Replace::execute() to get a
StreamingBody to
write the replacement object into. The existing object cannot be accessed after calling
Replace::execute().
For the replace to complete successfully, the object must be written into the
StreamingBody, and then
StreamingBody::finish() must be called. If the
StreamingBody is dropped before calling
StreamingBody::finish(), the replacement is
considered incomplete, and any concurrent lookups that may be reading from the object as it
is streamed into the cache may encounter a streaming error.
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
headerView source
Sets a single-value header for looking up an existing object to replace, discarding any
previous values associated with the header
name.
Note: These headers are narrowly useful for implementing cache lookups
incorporating the semantics of the HTTP
Vary
header, but the APIs in
this module are not suitable for HTTP caching out-of-the-box. Future SDK
releases will contain an HTTP Cache API.
The headers act as additional factors in object selection, and the choice of which
headers to factor in is determined during insertion, via e.g.
crate::cache::core::InsertBuilder::vary_by. A lookup will succeed when there is at least one
cached item that matches lookup's cache key, and all of the lookup's headers included in the cache
items'
vary_by list match the corresponding headers in that cached item.
A typical example
is a cached HTTP response, where the request had an
Accept-Encoding header. In that case,
the origin server may or may not decide on a given encoding, and whether that same response is
suitable for a request with a different (or missing)
Accept-Encoding header is determined
by whether
Accept-Encoding is listed in
Vary header in the origin's response.
Parameters
- self: Self
- name: impl ToHeaderName
- value: impl ToHeaderValue
Returns
header_valuesView source
fn header_values<'a>(self, name: impl ToHeaderName, values: impl IntoIterator<Item = &'a HeaderValue>) -> Self
Sets a multi-value header for looking up an existing object to replace, discarding any
previous values associated with the header
name.
Note: These headers are narrowly useful for implementing cache lookups
incorporating the semantics of the HTTP
Vary
header, but the APIs in
this module are not suitable for HTTP caching out-of-the-box. Future SDK
releases will contain an HTTP Cache API.
The headers act as additional factors in object selection, and the choice of which
headers to factor in is determined during insertion, via e.g.
crate::cache::core::InsertBuilder::vary_by. A lookup will succeed when there is at least one
cached item that matches lookup's cache key, and all of the lookup's headers included in the cache
items'
vary_by list match the corresponding headers in that cached item.
A typical example
is a cached HTTP response, where the request had an
Accept-Encoding header. In that case,
the origin server may or may not decide on a given encoding, and whether that same response is
suitable for a request with a different (or missing)
Accept-Encoding header is determined
by whether
Accept-Encoding is listed in
Vary header in the origin's response.
Parameters
- self: Self
- name: impl ToHeaderName
- values: impl IntoIterator<Item = &'a HeaderValue>
Returns
replace_strategyView source
Sets the strategy for performing the replace.
See
ReplaceStrategy for details.
Parameters
- self: Self
- strategy: ReplaceStrategy
Returns