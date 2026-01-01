A cache transaction initiated by Transaction::lookup() .

Transactions coordinate between concurrent actions on the same cache key, incorporating concepts of request collapsing and revalidation, though at a lower level that does not automatically interpret HTTP semantics.

Request collapsing

If there are multiple concurrent calls to Transaction::lookup() for the same item and that item is not present, just one of the callers will be instructed to insert the item into the cache as part of the transaction. The other callers will block until the metadata for the item has been inserted, and can then begin streaming its contents out of the cache at the same time that the inserting caller streams them into the cache. To avoid blocking while waiting for the object to be provided, clients can use TransactionLookupBuilder::execute_async() .

Revalidation

Similarly, if an item is usable but stale, and multiple callers attempt a Transaction::lookup() concurrently, they will all be given access to the stale item, but only one will be designated to perform an asynchronous update (or insertion) to freshen the item in the cache.

Example

Users of the transactional API should at minimum anticipate lookups that are obligated to insert an item into the cache, and lookups which are not. If the stale-while-revalidate parameter is set for cached items, the user should also distinguish between the insertion and revalidation cases.