TransactionInsertBuilder
pub struct TransactionInsertBuilder { /* private fields */ }
A builder-style API for configuring a transactional cache insertion.
Methods
deliver_node_max_ageView source
Sets the maximum time the cached item may live on a deliver node in a POP.
Parameters
- self: Self
- duration: Duration
Returns
executeView source
Begin the insertion, returning a
StreamingBody for providing the cached object itself.
For the insertion to complete successfully, the object must be written into the
StreamingBody,
and then
StreamingBody::finish must be called. If the
StreamingBody is dropped before calling
StreamingBody::finish, the insertion is considered incomplete, and any concurrent lookups that
may be reading from the object as it is streamed into the cache may encounter a streaming error.
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
execute_and_stream_backView source
Begin the insertion, and provide a
Found object that can be used to stream out of the
newly-inserted object.
For the insertion to complete successfully, the object must be written into the
StreamingBody,
and then
StreamingBody::finish must be called. If the
StreamingBody is dropped before calling
StreamingBody::finish, the insertion is considered incomplete, and any concurrent lookups that
may be reading from the object as it is streamed into the cache may encounter a streaming error.
The returned
Found object allows the client inserting a cache item to efficiently read
back the contents of that item, avoiding the need to buffer contents for copying to multiple
destinations. This pattern is commonly required when caching an item that also must be
provided to, e.g., the client response.
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
initial_ageView source
Sets the initial age of the cached item, to be used in freshness calculations.
The initial age is
Duration::ZERO by default.
Parameters
- self: Self
- age: Duration
Returns
known_lengthView source
fn known_length(self, length: u64) -> Self
Sets the size of the cached item, in bytes, when known prior to actually providing the bytes.
It is preferable to provide a length, if possible. Clients that begin streaming the item's
contents before it is completely provided will see the promised length which allows them to,
for example, use
content-length instead of
transfer-encoding: chunked if the item is
used as the body of a
Request or
Response.
Parameters
- self: Self
- length: u64
Returns
on_behalf_ofView source
Perform this insertion on behalf of another service, using its data store.
Internal / Privileged
This operation is privileged, and attempts to use this functionality without proper privileges will cause errors. If you are interested in having two or more of your services share the same cache, please talk to your Fastly account representative. While we have no plans to offer this ability widely -- this capability is only currently allowed for Fastly-internal services -- we may revisit this decision given sufficient customer input.
Parameters
- self: Self
- service: impl ToString
Returns
sensitive_dataView source
fn sensitive_data(self, is_sensitive_data: bool) -> Self
Enable or disable PCI/HIPAA-compliant non-volatile caching.
By default, this is
false
See the Fastly PCI-Compliant Caching and Delivery documentation for details.
Parameters
- self: Self
- is_sensitive_data: bool
Returns
stale_while_revalidateView source
Sets the stale-while-revalidate period for the cached item, which is the time for which the item can be safely used despite being considered stale.
Having a stale-while-revalidate period provides a signal that the cache should be updated
(or its contents otherwise revalidated for freshness) asynchronously, while the stale cached
item continues to be used, rather than blocking on updating the cached item. The methods
Found::is_usable and
Found::is_stale can be used to determine the current state of
a found item.
The stale-while-revalidate period is
Duration::ZERO by default.
Parameters
- self: Self
- duration: Duration
Returns
surrogate_keysView source
Sets the surrogate keys that can be used for purging this cached item.
Surrogate key purges are the only
means to purge specific items from the cache. At least one surrogate key must be
set in order to remove an item without performing a
purge-all,
waiting for the item's TTL to elapse, or overwriting the item with
crate::cache::core::insert().
Surrogate keys must contain only printable ASCII characters (those between 0x21 and 0x7E, inclusive). Any invalid keys will be ignored.
See the Fastly surrogate keys guide for details.
Parameters
- self: Self
- keys: impl IntoIterator<Item = &'a str>
Returns
user_metadataView source
Sets the user-defined metadata to associate with the cached item.
Parameters
- self: Self
- user_metadata: Bytes
Returns
vary_byView source
Sets the list of headers that must match when looking up this cached item.
The header values must be provided by calling TransactionLookupBuilder::header() or TransactionLookupBuilder::header_values(). The header values may be a subset or superset of the header names supplied here.
Note: These headers are narrowly useful for implementing cache lookups
incorporating the semantics of the HTTP
Vary
header, but the APIs in
this module are not suitable for HTTP caching out-of-the-box. Future SDK
releases will contain an HTTP Cache API.
The headers act as additional factors in object selection, and the choice of which
headers to factor in is determined during insertion, via e.g.
crate::cache::core::InsertBuilder::vary_by. A lookup will succeed when there is at least one
cached item that matches lookup's cache key, and all of the lookup's headers included in the cache
items'
vary_by list match the corresponding headers in that cached item.
A typical example
is a cached HTTP response, where the request had an
Accept-Encoding header. In that case,
the origin server may or may not decide on a given encoding, and whether that same response is
suitable for a request with a different (or missing)
Accept-Encoding header is determined
by whether
Accept-Encoding is listed in
Vary header in the origin's response.
Parameters
- self: Self
- headers: impl IntoIterator<Item = &'a HeaderName>
Returns