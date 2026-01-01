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TransactionUpdateBuilder

docs.rs
Structin corefastly 0.13.1View source
pub struct TransactionUpdateBuilder { /* private fields */ }

A builder-style API for configuring a transactional cache update.

Methods

age

View source
fn age(self, age: Duration) -> Self

Sets the updated age of the cached item, to be used in freshness calculations.

The updated age is Duration::ZERO by default.

Parameters

self: Self
age: Duration

Returns

Self

deliver_node_max_age

View source
fn deliver_node_max_age(self, duration: Duration) -> Self

Sets the maximum time the cached item may live on a deliver node in a POP.

Parameters

self: Self
duration: Duration

Returns

Self

execute

View source
fn execute(self) -> Result<(), CacheError>

Perform the update of the cache item's metadata.

Parameters

self: Self

Returns

Result<(), CacheError>

on_behalf_of

View source
fn on_behalf_of(self, service: impl ToString) -> Self

Perform this update on behalf of another service, using its data store.

Internal / Privileged

This operation is privileged, and attempts to use this functionality without proper privileges will cause errors. If you are interested in having two or more of your services share the same cache, please talk to your Fastly account representative. While we have no plans to offer this ability widely -- this capability is only currently allowed for Fastly-internal services -- we may revisit this decision given sufficient customer input.

Parameters

self: Self
service: impl ToString

Returns

Self

stale_while_revalidate

View source
fn stale_while_revalidate(self, duration: Duration) -> Self

Sets the stale-while-revalidate period for the cached item, which is the time for which the item can be safely used despite being considered stale.

Having a stale-while-revalidate period provides a signal that the cache should be updated (or its contents otherwise revalidated for freshness) asynchronously, while the stale cached item continues to be used, rather than blocking on updating the cached item. The methods Found::is_usable and Found::is_stale can be used to determine the current state of a found item.

The stale-while-revalidate period is Duration::ZERO by default.

Parameters

self: Self
duration: Duration

Returns

Self

surrogate_keys

View source
fn surrogate_keys<'a>(self, keys: impl IntoIterator<Item = &'a str>) -> Self

Sets the surrogate keys that can be used for purging this cached item.

Surrogate key purges are the only means to purge specific items from the cache. At least one surrogate key must be set in order to remove an item without performing a purge-all, waiting for the item's TTL to elapse, or overwriting the item with crate::cache::core::insert().

Surrogate keys must contain only printable ASCII characters (those between 0x21 and 0x7E, inclusive). Any invalid keys will be ignored.

See the Fastly surrogate keys guide for details.

Parameters

self: Self
keys: impl IntoIterator<Item = &'a str>

Returns

Self

user_metadata

View source
fn user_metadata(self, user_metadata: Bytes) -> Self

Sets the user-defined metadata to associate with the cached item.

Parameters

self: Self
user_metadata: Bytes

Returns

Self

vary_by

View source
fn vary_by<'a>(self, headers: impl IntoIterator<Item = &'a HeaderName>) -> Self

Sets the list of headers that must match when looking up this cached item.

The header values must be provided by calling TransactionLookupBuilder::header() or TransactionLookupBuilder::header_values(). The header values may be a subset or superset of the header names supplied here.

Note: These headers are narrowly useful for implementing cache lookups incorporating the semantics of the HTTP Vary header, but the APIs in this module are not suitable for HTTP caching out-of-the-box. Future SDK releases will contain an HTTP Cache API.

The headers act as additional factors in object selection, and the choice of which headers to factor in is determined during insertion, via e.g. crate::cache::core::InsertBuilder::vary_by. A lookup will succeed when there is at least one cached item that matches lookup's cache key, and all of the lookup's headers included in the cache items' vary_by list match the corresponding headers in that cached item.

A typical example is a cached HTTP response, where the request had an Accept-Encoding header. In that case, the origin server may or may not decide on a given encoding, and whether that same response is suitable for a request with a different (or missing) Accept-Encoding header is determined by whether Accept-Encoding is listed in Vary header in the origin's response.

Parameters

self: Self
headers: impl IntoIterator<Item = &'a HeaderName>

Returns

Self

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