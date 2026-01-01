TransactionUpdateBuilder
pub struct TransactionUpdateBuilder { /* private fields */ }
A builder-style API for configuring a transactional cache update.
Methods
ageView source
Sets the updated age of the cached item, to be used in freshness calculations.
The updated age is
Duration::ZERO by default.
Parameters
- self: Self
- age: Duration
Returns
deliver_node_max_ageView source
Sets the maximum time the cached item may live on a deliver node in a POP.
Parameters
- self: Self
- duration: Duration
Returns
executeView source
Perform the update of the cache item's metadata.
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
on_behalf_ofView source
Perform this update on behalf of another service, using its data store.
Internal / Privileged
This operation is privileged, and attempts to use this functionality without proper privileges will cause errors. If you are interested in having two or more of your services share the same cache, please talk to your Fastly account representative. While we have no plans to offer this ability widely -- this capability is only currently allowed for Fastly-internal services -- we may revisit this decision given sufficient customer input.
Parameters
- self: Self
- service: impl ToString
Returns
stale_while_revalidateView source
Sets the stale-while-revalidate period for the cached item, which is the time for which the item can be safely used despite being considered stale.
Having a stale-while-revalidate period provides a signal that the cache should be updated
(or its contents otherwise revalidated for freshness) asynchronously, while the stale cached
item continues to be used, rather than blocking on updating the cached item. The methods
Found::is_usable and
Found::is_stale can be used to determine the current state of
a found item.
The stale-while-revalidate period is
Duration::ZERO by default.
Parameters
- self: Self
- duration: Duration
Returns
surrogate_keysView source
Sets the surrogate keys that can be used for purging this cached item.
Surrogate key purges are the only
means to purge specific items from the cache. At least one surrogate key must be
set in order to remove an item without performing a
purge-all,
waiting for the item's TTL to elapse, or overwriting the item with
crate::cache::core::insert().
Surrogate keys must contain only printable ASCII characters (those between 0x21 and 0x7E, inclusive). Any invalid keys will be ignored.
See the Fastly surrogate keys guide for details.
Parameters
- self: Self
- keys: impl IntoIterator<Item = &'a str>
Returns
user_metadataView source
Sets the user-defined metadata to associate with the cached item.
Parameters
- self: Self
- user_metadata: Bytes
Returns
vary_byView source
Sets the list of headers that must match when looking up this cached item.
The header values must be provided by calling TransactionLookupBuilder::header() or TransactionLookupBuilder::header_values(). The header values may be a subset or superset of the header names supplied here.
Note: These headers are narrowly useful for implementing cache lookups
incorporating the semantics of the HTTP
Vary
header, but the APIs in
this module are not suitable for HTTP caching out-of-the-box. Future SDK
releases will contain an HTTP Cache API.
The headers act as additional factors in object selection, and the choice of which
headers to factor in is determined during insertion, via e.g.
crate::cache::core::InsertBuilder::vary_by. A lookup will succeed when there is at least one
cached item that matches lookup's cache key, and all of the lookup's headers included in the cache
items'
vary_by list match the corresponding headers in that cached item.
A typical example
is a cached HTTP response, where the request had an
Accept-Encoding header. In that case,
the origin server may or may not decide on a given encoding, and whether that same response is
suitable for a request with a different (or missing)
Accept-Encoding header is determined
by whether
Accept-Encoding is listed in
Vary header in the origin's response.
Parameters
- self: Self
- headers: impl IntoIterator<Item = &'a HeaderName>
Returns