CacheError
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#[non_exhaustive]pub enum CacheError { LimitExceeded, InvalidOperation, Unsupported, Timeout, Io(Error), Purge(Error), GetOrSet(Error), Other(FastlyStatus),}
Errors arising from cache operations.
Variants
An underlying Core Cache API operation found an invalid state.
This should not arise during use of this API. If encountered, please report it as a bug.
An IO error occurred during an operation.
0: std::io::Error
An error occurred when purging a value.
0: crate::Error
An error occurred while running the closure argument of
get_or_set().
This uses
anyhow::Error to provide maximum flexibility in how the closure reports errors.
0: anyhow::Error
An unknown error occurred.
0: fastly_shared::FastlyStatus
Trait implementations
impl Debug for CacheError
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
$crate::fmt::Result
impl Display for CacheError
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- __formatter: &mut ::core::fmt::Formatter
Returns
::core::fmt::Result
impl Error for CacheError
sourceView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
impl From<CacheError> for CacheError
fromView source
Parameters
- value: core::CacheError
Returns
Self
impl From<Error> for CacheError
fromView source
Parameters
- source: std::io::Error
Returns
Self