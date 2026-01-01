Get the entry associated with the given cache key if it exists, or insert and return the specified entry.

If the value is costly to compute, consider using get_or_set_with() instead to avoid computation in the case where the value is already present.

let value = get_or_set ( "my_key" , "hello!" , Duration :: from_secs ( 60 ) ) ? ; let cached_string = value . into_string ( ) ; println! ( "the cached string was: {cached_string}" ) ;

Argument type conversions