Purge the entry associated with the given cache key.

The PurgeOptions argument determines the scope of the purge operation.

Note

Purged values may persist in cache for a short time (~150ms or less) after this function returns.

Argument type conversion

See the From impls for Bytes to see which types can be used as a key.

Example POP-scoped purge

purge_with_opts ( "my_key" , PurgeOptions :: pop_scope ( ) ) ? ;

Note that this is the default behavior, and is therefore equivalent to:

purge ( "my_key" ) ? ;

Example global-scoped purge

purge_with_opts ( "my_key" , PurgeOptions :: global_scope ( ) ) ? ;

This purging mode is subject to the same rate limits as other forms of global purging on Fastly. You should use POP scope where possible, and can contact support@fastly.com with questions if you encounter rate limiting issues.