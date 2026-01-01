purge_with_opts
Purge the entry associated with the given cache key.
The
PurgeOptions argument determines the scope of the purge operation.
Note
Purged values may persist in cache for a short time (~150ms or less) after this function returns.
Argument type conversion
See the
From impls for
Bytes to see which types can be used
as a key.
Example POP-scoped purge
purge_with_opts("my_key", PurgeOptions::pop_scope())?;
Note that this is the default behavior, and is therefore equivalent to:
purge("my_key")?;
Example global-scoped purge
purge_with_opts("my_key", PurgeOptions::global_scope())?;
This purging mode is subject to the same rate limits as other forms of global purging on Fastly. You should use POP scope where possible, and can contact support@fastly.com with questions if you encounter rate limiting issues.
Parameters
- key: impl Into<CacheKey>
- opts: PurgeOptions
Returns
Result<(), CacheError>