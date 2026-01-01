PurgeOptions
pub struct PurgeOptions { /* private fields */ }
Options for
purge_with_opts().
Methods
global_scopeView source
fn global_scope() -> Self
Purge the key globally.
This purging mode is subject to the same rate limits as other forms of global purging on Fastly. You should use POP scope where possible, and can contact support@fastly.com with questions if you encounter rate limiting issues.
Returns
Self
pop_scopeView source
fn pop_scope() -> Self
Purge the key from the current POP (default behavior).
This is the default option used by
purge(), and allows a higher throughput of purging
than purging globally.
Returns
Self
Trait implementations
impl Clone for PurgeOptions
cloneView source
fn clone(&self) -> PurgeOptions
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
impl Debug for PurgeOptions
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
$crate::fmt::Result
impl Default for PurgeOptions
defaultView source
fn default() -> PurgeOptions
Returns