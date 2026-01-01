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PurgeOptions

docs.rs
Structin simplefastly 0.13.1View source
pub struct PurgeOptions { /* private fields */ }

Options for purge_with_opts().

Methods

global_scope

View source
fn global_scope() -> Self

Purge the key globally.

This purging mode is subject to the same rate limits as other forms of global purging on Fastly. You should use POP scope where possible, and can contact support@fastly.com with questions if you encounter rate limiting issues.

Returns

Self

pop_scope

View source
fn pop_scope() -> Self

Purge the key from the current POP (default behavior).

This is the default option used by purge(), and allows a higher throughput of purging than purging globally.

Returns

Self

Trait implementations

impl Clone for PurgeOptions

clone

View source
fn clone(&self) -> PurgeOptions

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

PurgeOptions

impl Debug for PurgeOptions

fmt

View source
fn fmt(&self, f: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter

Returns

$crate::fmt::Result

impl Default for PurgeOptions

default

View source
fn default() -> PurgeOptions

Returns

PurgeOptions

Auto trait implementations

Blanket implementations

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