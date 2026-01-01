compute_runtime
fastly::compute_runtime
Functions for interacting with the runtime of the Compute service.
Functions
|cache_generation
|The current cache identifier for this Fastly service.
|customer_id
|The customer ID of the Fastly customer account to which the currently executing service belongs.
|elapsed_vcpu_ms
|Get the amount of vCPU time that has passed since this instance was started, in milliseconds.
|heap_memory_snapshot_mib
|Get the current dynamic memory usage of this sandbox, rounded up to the nearest mebibyte (2^20 bytes).
|hostname
|The hostname of the Fastly cache server which is executing the current instance, for
example,
cache-jfk1034.
|is_staging
|Whether the request is running in the service's [staging environment].
|pop
|The three-character identifying code of the [Fastly POP] in which the current instance is running.
|region
|A code representing the general region of the world in which the [Fastly POP] processing the current Compute instance resides.
|sandbox_id
|A UUID generated by Fastly for each sandbox.
|service_id
|The identifier for the Fastly service that is processing the current request.
|service_version
|The version number for the Fastly service that is processing the current request.