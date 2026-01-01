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compute_runtime

docs.rs
Modulefastly 0.13.1

fastly::compute_runtime

Functions for interacting with the runtime of the Compute service.

Functions

cache_generationThe current cache identifier for this Fastly service.
customer_idThe customer ID of the Fastly customer account to which the currently executing service belongs.
elapsed_vcpu_msGet the amount of vCPU time that has passed since this instance was started, in milliseconds.
heap_memory_snapshot_mibGet the current dynamic memory usage of this sandbox, rounded up to the nearest mebibyte (2^20 bytes).
hostnameThe hostname of the Fastly cache server which is executing the current instance, for example, cache-jfk1034.
is_stagingWhether the request is running in the service's [staging environment].
popThe three-character identifying code of the [Fastly POP] in which the current instance is running.
regionA code representing the general region of the world in which the [Fastly POP] processing the current Compute instance resides.
sandbox_idA UUID generated by Fastly for each sandbox.
service_idThe identifier for the Fastly service that is processing the current request.
service_versionThe version number for the Fastly service that is processing the current request.
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