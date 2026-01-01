The current cache identifier for this Fastly service.

The current cache identifier for this Fastly service.

The customer ID of the Fastly customer account to which the currently executing service belongs.

The customer ID of the Fastly customer account to which the currently executing service belongs.

Get the amount of vCPU time that has passed since this instance was started, in milliseconds.

Get the amount of vCPU time that has passed since this instance was started, in milliseconds.

Get the current dynamic memory usage of this sandbox, rounded up to the nearest mebibyte (2^20 bytes).

Get the current dynamic memory usage of this sandbox, rounded up to the nearest mebibyte (2^20 bytes).

The hostname of the Fastly cache server which is executing the current instance, for example, cache-jfk1034 .

The hostname of the Fastly cache server which is executing the current instance, for example, cache-jfk1034 .

Whether the request is running in the service's [staging environment].

Whether the request is running in the service's [staging environment].

The three-character identifying code of the [Fastly POP] in which the current instance is running.

The three-character identifying code of the [Fastly POP] in which the current instance is running.