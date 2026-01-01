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device_detection

docs.rs
Modulefastly 0.13.1

fastly::device_detection

Device detection based on the User-Agent header.

Structs

DeviceThe device data associated with a particular User-Agent string.

Functions

lookupLook up the data associated with a particular User-Agent string.
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