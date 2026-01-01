  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Compute
  4. Language SDKs
  5. Rust
  6. fastly
  7. device_detection

lookup

docs.rs
Functionin device_detectionfastly 0.13.1View source
fn lookup(user_agent: &str) -> Option<Device>

Look up the data associated with a particular User-Agent string.

Parameters

user_agent: &str

Returns

Option<Device>
Fastly
© Fastly 2026