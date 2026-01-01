Device
pub struct Device { /* private fields */ }
The device data associated with a particular User-Agent string.
Methods
brandView source
The brand of the client device, possibly different from the manufacturer of that device.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
device_nameView source
The name of the client device.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
hwtypeView source
A string representation of the primary client platform hardware. The most commonly used device types are also identified via boolean variables. Because a device may have multiple device types and this variable only has the primary type, we recommend using the boolean variables for logic and using this string representation for logging.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
is_botView source
The client's
User-Agent was recognized as belonging to a bot.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
is_desktopView source
The client is a desktop web browser.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
is_downloaderView source
The client's
User-Agent was recognized as belonging to a downloader.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
is_ereaderView source
The client device is a reading device (like a Kindle).
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
is_feedreaderView source
The client's
User-Agent was recognized as belonging to a feedreader.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
is_gameconsoleView source
The client device is a video game console (like a PlayStation or Xbox).
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
is_identifiedView source
The client's
User-Agent was identified.
This returns true when it is possible to populate client device properties
based on information supplied in the
User-Agent. Which means that in each field of
Device
we have at least one property that is
Some(T).
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
is_mediaplayerView source
The client device is a media player (like Blu-ray players, iPod devices, and smart speakers such as Amazon Echo).
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
is_mobileView source
The client device is a mobile phone.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
is_smarttvView source
The client device is a smart TV.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
is_tabletView source
The client device is a tablet (like an iPad).
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
is_touchscreenView source
The client device's screen is touch sensitive.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
is_tvplayerView source
The client device is a set-top box or other TV player (like a Roku or Apple TV).
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
modelView source
The model of the client device.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
os_major_versionView source
The client Operating System's major version in SemVer format.
x in
x.y.z-a
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
os_minor_versionView source
The client Operating System's major version in SemVer format.
y in
x.y.z-a
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
os_nameView source
The name of the Operating System the client is using.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
os_patch_minor_versionView source
The client Operating System's patch-minor version in SemVer format.
a in
x.y.z-a
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
os_patch_versionView source
The client Operating System's patch version in SemVer format.
z in
x.y.z-a
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
user_agent_bot_nameView source
The client identifies itself as a bot and provides a common name.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
user_agent_major_versionView source
The client's browser major version in SemVer fashion.
x in
x.y.z
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
user_agent_minor_versionView source
The client's browser minor version in SemVer fashion.
y in
x.y.z
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
user_agent_nameView source
The name of the client's browser if known.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
user_agent_patch_versionView source
The client's browser patch version in SemVer fashion.
z in
x.y.z
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
Trait implementations
impl Debug for Device
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
impl Deserialize for Device
deserializeView source
Parameters
- __deserializer: __D
Returns
impl Serialize for Device
serializeView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- __serializer: __S
Returns