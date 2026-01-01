LookupError
Deprecated: use
config_store::LookupError instead
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#[non_exhaustive]pub enum LookupError { DictionaryInvalid, KeyInvalid, KeyTooLong, ValueTooLong, TooManyLookups, Other,}
Errors thrown when a dictionary lookup failed.
Variants
Trait implementations
impl Debug for LookupError
fmtdeprecatedView source
Deprecated: renamed to
handle::config_store
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
$crate::fmt::Result
impl Display for LookupError
fmtdeprecatedView source
Deprecated: renamed to
handle::config_store
Parameters
- self: &Self
- __formatter: &mut ::core::fmt::Formatter
Returns
::core::fmt::Result