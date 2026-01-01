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OpenError

docs.rs
Enumin dictionaryfastly 0.13.1since 0.8.6View source
Deprecated: use config_store::OpenError instead
#[non_exhaustive]
pub enum OpenError {
    DictionaryDoesNotExist,
    NameEmpty,
    NameTooLong,
    NameInvalid,
}

Errors thrown when a dictionary could not be opened.

Variants

DictionaryDoesNotExist

No dictionary with this name was found.

NameEmpty

A dictionary name was empty.

NameTooLong

A dictionary name was too long.

NameInvalid

A dictionary name was invalid.

Trait implementations

impl Debug for OpenError

fmt

deprecatedView source
Deprecated: renamed to handle::config_store
fn fmt(&self, f: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter

Returns

$crate::fmt::Result

impl Display for OpenError

fmt

deprecatedView source
Deprecated: renamed to handle::config_store
fn fmt(&self, __formatter: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
__formatter: &mut ::core::fmt::Formatter

Returns

::core::fmt::Result

Auto trait implementations

Blanket implementations

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