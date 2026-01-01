OpenError
Deprecated: use
config_store::OpenError instead
#[non_exhaustive]pub enum OpenError { DictionaryDoesNotExist, NameEmpty, NameTooLong, NameInvalid,}
Errors thrown when a dictionary could not be opened.
Variants
Trait implementations
impl Debug for OpenError
fmtdeprecatedView source
Deprecated: renamed to
handle::config_store
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
$crate::fmt::Result
impl Display for OpenError
fmtdeprecatedView source
Deprecated: renamed to
handle::config_store
Parameters
- self: &Self
- __formatter: &mut ::core::fmt::Formatter
Returns
::core::fmt::Result