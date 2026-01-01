Dictionary
ConfigStore
pub struct Dictionary { /* private fields */ }
A Compute Dictionary.
Methods
containsdeprecatedView source
ConfigStore instead
fn contains(&self, key: &str) -> bool
Return true if the dictionary contains an entry with the given key.
Examples
assert!(dictionary.contains("key"));
Panics
This may panic for any of the reasons that
Dictionary::try_get would return an error.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- key: &str
Returns
getdeprecatedView source
ConfigStore instead
Lookup a value in this dictionary.
If successful, this function returns
Some(_) if an entry was found, or
None if no entry
with the given key was found.
Examples
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assert_eq!( dictionary.get("bread"), Some(String::from("a usually baked and leavened food")),);assert_eq!( dictionary.get("freedom"), Some(String::from("the absence of necessity, coercion, or constraint")),);
// Otherwise, `get` will return nothing.assert!(dictionary.get("zzzzz").is_none());
Panics
This may panic for any of the reasons that
Dictionary::try_get would return an error.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- key: &str
Returns
opendeprecatedView source
ConfigStore instead
fn open(name: &str) -> Self
Open a dictionary, given its name.
Examples
let merriam = Dictionary::open("merriam webster");let oed = Dictionary::open("oxford english dictionary");
Parameters
- name: &str
Returns
try_getdeprecatedView source
ConfigStore instead
Try to lookup a value in this dictionary.
If successful, this function returns
Ok(Some(_)) if an entry was found, or
Ok(None) if
no entry with the given key was found. This function returns
Err(_) if the lookup failed.
Examples
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assert_eq!( dictionary.try_get("bread")?, Some(String::from("a usually baked and leavened food")),);assert_eq!( dictionary.try_get("freedom")?, Some(String::from("the absence of necessity, coercion, or constraint")),);
// Otherwise, `try_get` will return nothing.assert!(dictionary.try_get("zzzzz")?.is_none());Ok(()) }
Parameters
- self: &Self
- key: &str
Returns
try_opendeprecatedView source
ConfigStore instead
Try to open a dictionary, given its name.
Examples
let merriam = Dictionary::try_open("merriam webster")?;
Parameters
- name: &str
Returns