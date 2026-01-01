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erl

docs.rs
Modulefastly 0.13.1

fastly::erl

Edge rate limiter and supporting functions.

Structs

ERLAn edge rate limiter which includes a ratecounter and a penaltybox.
PenaltyboxA penaltybox that can be used with the edge rate limiter or stand alone for adding and checking if some entry is in the data set.
RateCounterA rate counter that can be used with a edge rate limiter or stand alone for counting and rate calculations

Enums

CounterDurationTo be used for picking the duration in a rate counter lookup_count call
ERLErrorErrors that can arise during ERL operations.
RateWindowTo be used for picking the window in a rate counter lookuprate or a ERL checkrate
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