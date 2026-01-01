erl
fastly::erl
Edge rate limiter and supporting functions.
Structs
|ERL
|An edge rate limiter which includes a ratecounter and a penaltybox.
|Penaltybox
|A penaltybox that can be used with the edge rate limiter or stand alone for adding and checking if some entry is in the data set.
|RateCounter
|A rate counter that can be used with a edge rate limiter or stand alone for counting and rate calculations
Enums
|CounterDuration
|To be used for picking the duration in a rate counter lookup_count call
|ERLError
|Errors that can arise during ERL operations.
|RateWindow
|To be used for picking the window in a rate counter lookuprate or a ERL checkrate