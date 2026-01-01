ERL
pub struct ERL { /* private fields */ }
An edge rate limiter which includes a ratecounter and a penaltybox.
Methods
check_rateView source
fn check_rate(&self, entry: &str, delta: u32, window: RateWindow, limit: u32, ttl: Duration) -> Result<bool, ERLError>
Increment an entry in a rate counter and check if the client has exceeded some average number of requests per second (RPS) over the window. If the client is over the rps limit for the window, add to the penaltybox for ttl. Valid ttl span is 1m to 1h and TTL value is truncated to the nearest minute.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- entry: &str
- delta: u32
- window: RateWindow
- limit: u32
- ttl: Duration
Returns
openView source
Open a ERL with the given ratecounter and penaltybox.
Parameters
- ratecounter: RateCounter
- penaltybox: Penaltybox
Returns
Self