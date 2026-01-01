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Penaltybox

docs.rs
Structin erlfastly 0.13.1View source
pub struct Penaltybox { /* private fields */ }

A penaltybox that can be used with the edge rate limiter or stand alone for adding and checking if some entry is in the data set.

Methods

add

View source
fn add(&self, entry: &str, ttl: Duration) -> Result<(), ERLError>

Add entry to a the penaltybox for the duration of ttl. Valid ttl span is 1m to 1h and TTL value is truncated to the nearest minute.

Parameters

self: &Self
entry: &str
ttl: Duration

Returns

Result<(), ERLError>

has

View source
fn has(&self, entry: &str) -> Result<bool, ERLError>

Check if entry is in the penaltybox.

Parameters

self: &Self
entry: &str

Returns

Result<bool, ERLError>

open

View source
fn open(penaltybox_name: &str) -> Self

Open a Penaltybox identified by the given name.

Parameters

penaltybox_name: &str

Returns

Self

Auto trait implementations

Blanket implementations

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