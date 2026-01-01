Penaltybox
pub struct Penaltybox { /* private fields */ }
A penaltybox that can be used with the edge rate limiter or stand alone for adding and checking if some entry is in the data set.
Methods
addView source
Add entry to a the penaltybox for the duration of ttl. Valid ttl span is 1m to 1h and TTL value is truncated to the nearest minute.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- entry: &str
- ttl: Duration
Returns
hasView source
Check if entry is in the penaltybox.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- entry: &str
Returns
openView source
fn open(penaltybox_name: &str) -> Self
Open a Penaltybox identified by the given name.
Parameters
- penaltybox_name: &str
Returns
Self