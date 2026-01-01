RateCounter
pub struct RateCounter { /* private fields */ }
A rate counter that can be used with a edge rate limiter or stand alone for counting and rate calculations
Methods
incrementView source
Increment an entry in the ratecounter by delta.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- entry: &str
- delta: u32
Returns
lookup_countView source
Lookup the current count for entry in the ratecounter for duration.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- entry: &str
- duration: CounterDuration
Returns
lookup_rateView source
Lookup the current rate for entry in the ratecounter for a window.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- entry: &str
- window: RateWindow
Returns
openView source
fn open(ratecounter_name: &str) -> Self
Open a RateCounter with the given name for a ratecounter.
Parameters
- ratecounter_name: &str
Returns
Self