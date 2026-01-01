error
fastly::error
Error-handling utilities.
Structs
|BufferSizeError
|Insufficient buffer size error.
Enums
|BufferKind
|Enum describing what kind of buffer had insufficient size, in a
BufferSizeError.
|HandleError
HandleError is for errors that might arise when using the low level handle
interface. For example trying to use a handle for an operation that has
already been closed out.
|HandleKind
|An enum representing the type of handles that exist within the Compute
platform that point to resources on the host side that users can access or
manipulate. Typically this enum is used as part of
HandleError to let
you know the type of handle involved when there is an error thrown while
using the lower level handle interface