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error

docs.rs
Modulefastly 0.13.1

fastly::error

Error-handling utilities.

Structs

BufferSizeErrorInsufficient buffer size error.

Enums

BufferKindEnum describing what kind of buffer had insufficient size, in a BufferSizeError.
HandleErrorHandleError is for errors that might arise when using the low level handle interface. For example trying to use a handle for an operation that has already been closed out.
HandleKindAn enum representing the type of handles that exist within the Compute platform that point to resources on the host side that users can access or manipulate. Typically this enum is used as part of HandleError to let you know the type of handle involved when there is an error thrown while using the lower level handle interface

Macros

anyhowConstruct an ad-hoc error from a string or existing non-anyhow error value.
bailReturn early with an error.
ensureReturn early with an error if a condition is not satisfied.
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