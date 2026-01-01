HandleError
#[non_exhaustive]pub enum HandleError { ClosedHandle(HandleKind), InvalidHandle,}
HandleError is for errors that might arise when using the low level handle
interface. For example trying to use a handle for an operation that has
already been closed out.
Variants
When using close on a handle, this error will be thrown if the resource for the handle has been removed from the session already
0: HandleKind
Trait implementations
impl Clone for HandleError
cloneView source
fn clone(&self) -> HandleError
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
impl Debug for HandleError
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
$crate::fmt::Result
impl Display for HandleError
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- __formatter: &mut ::core::fmt::Formatter
Returns
::core::fmt::Result
impl PartialEq for HandleError
fn eq(&self, other: &HandleError) -> bool
Parameters
- self: &Self
- other: &HandleError
Returns
bool