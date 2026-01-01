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HandleError

docs.rs
Enumin errorfastly 0.13.1View source
#[non_exhaustive]
pub enum HandleError {
    ClosedHandle(HandleKind),
    InvalidHandle,
}

HandleError is for errors that might arise when using the low level handle interface. For example trying to use a handle for an operation that has already been closed out.

Variants

ClosedHandle

When using close on a handle, this error will be thrown if the resource for the handle has been removed from the session already

0: HandleKind

InvalidHandle

A handle did not exist or was the wrong type

Trait implementations

impl Clone for HandleError

clone

View source
fn clone(&self) -> HandleError

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

HandleError

impl Debug for HandleError

fmt

View source
fn fmt(&self, f: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter

Returns

$crate::fmt::Result

impl Display for HandleError

fmt

View source
fn fmt(&self, __formatter: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
__formatter: &mut ::core::fmt::Formatter

Returns

::core::fmt::Result

impl PartialEq for HandleError

eq

View source
fn eq(&self, other: &HandleError) -> bool

Parameters

self: &Self
other: &HandleError

Returns

bool

Auto trait implementations

Blanket implementations

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