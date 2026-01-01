HandleKind
#[non_exhaustive]pub enum HandleKind { Response, Request, Body,}
An enum representing the type of handles that exist within the Compute
platform that point to resources on the host side that users can access or
manipulate. Typically this enum is used as part of
HandleError to let
you know the type of handle involved when there is an error thrown while
using the lower level handle interface
Variants
This variant corresponds to the
ResponseHandle type
This variant corresponds to the
RequestHandle type
This variant corresponds to the
BodyHandle type
Trait implementations
impl Clone for HandleKind
cloneView source
fn clone(&self) -> HandleKind
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
impl Debug for HandleKind
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
$crate::fmt::Result
impl Display for HandleKind
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut fmt::Formatter
Returns
fmt::Result
impl PartialEq for HandleKind
fn eq(&self, other: &HandleKind) -> bool
Parameters
- self: &Self
- other: &HandleKind
Returns
bool