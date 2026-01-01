  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Compute
  4. Language SDKs
  5. Rust
  6. fastly
  7. error

HandleKind

docs.rs
Enumin errorfastly 0.13.1View source
#[non_exhaustive]
pub enum HandleKind {
    Response,
    Request,
    Body,
}

An enum representing the type of handles that exist within the Compute platform that point to resources on the host side that users can access or manipulate. Typically this enum is used as part of HandleError to let you know the type of handle involved when there is an error thrown while using the lower level handle interface

Variants

Response

This variant corresponds to the ResponseHandle type

Request

This variant corresponds to the RequestHandle type

Body

This variant corresponds to the BodyHandle type

Trait implementations

impl Clone for HandleKind

clone

View source
fn clone(&self) -> HandleKind

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

HandleKind

impl Debug for HandleKind

fmt

View source
fn fmt(&self, f: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter

Returns

$crate::fmt::Result

impl Display for HandleKind

fmt

View source
fn fmt(&self, f: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
f: &mut fmt::Formatter

Returns

fmt::Result

impl PartialEq for HandleKind

eq

View source
fn eq(&self, other: &HandleKind) -> bool

Parameters

self: &Self
other: &HandleKind

Returns

bool

Auto trait implementations

Blanket implementations

Fastly
© Fastly 2026