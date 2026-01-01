anyhow
macro_rules! anyhow { ($msg:literal $(,)?) => { ... }; ($err:expr $(,)?) => { ... }; ($fmt:expr, $($arg:tt)*) => { ... };}
Construct an ad-hoc error from a string or existing non-
anyhow error
value.
This evaluates to an [`Error`][crate::Error]. It can take either just a
string, or a format string with arguments. It also can take any custom type
which implements
Debug and
Display.
If called with a single argument whose type implements
std::error::Error
(in addition to
Debug and
Display, which are always required), then that
Error impl's
source is preserved as the
source of the resulting
anyhow::Error.
Example
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use anyhow::{anyhow, Result};
fn lookup(key: &str) -> Result<V> { if key.len() != 16 { return Err(anyhow!("key length must be 16 characters, got {:?}", key)); }
// ...}