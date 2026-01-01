Construct an ad-hoc error from a string or existing non- anyhow error value.

This evaluates to an [`Error`][crate::Error]. It can take either just a string, or a format string with arguments. It also can take any custom type which implements Debug and Display .

If called with a single argument whose type implements std::error::Error (in addition to Debug and Display , which are always required), then that Error impl's source is preserved as the source of the resulting anyhow::Error .

Example