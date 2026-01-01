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ensure

docs.rs
Macroin errorfastly 0.13.1
macro_rules! ensure {
    ($cond:expr $(,)?) => { ... };
    ($cond:expr, $msg:literal $(,)?) => { ... };
    ($cond:expr, $err:expr $(,)?) => { ... };
    ($cond:expr, $fmt:expr, $($arg:tt)*) => { ... };
}

Return early with an error if a condition is not satisfied.

This macro is equivalent to if !$cond { return Err(anyhow!($args...)); }.

The surrounding function's or closure's return value is required to be Result<_, [anyhow::Error][crate::Error]>.

Analogously to assert!, ensure! takes a condition and exits the function if the condition fails. Unlike assert!, ensure! returns an Error rather than panicking.

Example

ensure!(user == 0, "only user 0 is allowed");
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#[derive(Error, Debug)]
enum ScienceError {
    #[error("recursion limit exceeded")]
    RecursionLimitExceeded,
    ...
}


ensure!(depth <= MAX_DEPTH, ScienceError::RecursionLimitExceeded);
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