Return early with an error if a condition is not satisfied.

This macro is equivalent to if !$cond { return Err(anyhow!($args...)); } .

The surrounding function's or closure's return value is required to be Result<_, [anyhow::Error][crate::Error]> .

Analogously to assert! , ensure! takes a condition and exits the function if the condition fails. Unlike assert! , ensure! returns an Error rather than panicking.

Example

ensure! ( user == 0 , "only user 0 is allowed" ) ;