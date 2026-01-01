ensure
macro_rules! ensure { ($cond:expr $(,)?) => { ... }; ($cond:expr, $msg:literal $(,)?) => { ... }; ($cond:expr, $err:expr $(,)?) => { ... }; ($cond:expr, $fmt:expr, $($arg:tt)*) => { ... };}
Return early with an error if a condition is not satisfied.
This macro is equivalent to
if !$cond { return Err(anyhow!($args...)); }.
The surrounding function's or closure's return value is required to be
Result<_, [anyhow::Error][crate::Error]>.
Analogously to
assert!,
ensure! takes a condition and exits the function
if the condition fails. Unlike
assert!,
ensure! returns an
Error
rather than panicking.
Example
ensure!(user == 0, "only user 0 is allowed");
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#[derive(Error, Debug)]enum ScienceError { #[error("recursion limit exceeded")] RecursionLimitExceeded, ...}
ensure!(depth <= MAX_DEPTH, ScienceError::RecursionLimitExceeded);