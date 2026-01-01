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experimental

docs.rs
Modulefastly 0.13.1

fastly::experimental

Experimental Compute features.

These features are not yet stable and may change in backwards-incompatible ways without major-version bumps.

Modules

dynamic_backend_healthchecksSupport for dynamic backend healthchecks.
reusable_sessionsSupport for reusable sandboxes. See deprecation notice.
shieldingExperimental shielding support. See deprecation notice.

Traits

BackendExtAn extension trait for experimental Backend methods.
BodyExtExtensions to the crate::http::body::Body type to support trailers.
BodyHandleExtExtensions to the crate::handle::BodyHandle type to support trailers.
GrpcBackendAn extension trait to support gRPC backend definition.
RequestCacheKeyAn extension trait for Requests that adds methods for controlling cache keys. # Stability
RequestHandleCacheKeyAn extension trait for RequestHandles that adds methods for controlling cache keys. # Stability
RequestHandleUpgradeWebsocketAn extension trait for RequestHandles that adds methods for upgrading websockets.
RequestUpgradeWebsocketAn extension trait for Requests that adds a method for upgrading websockets.
StreamingBodyExtExtensions to the crate::http::body::StreamingBody type to support trailers.

Enums

BodyHandleErrorErrors that can arise from reading trailer information.

Functions

uap_parseParse a user agent string. # Stability
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