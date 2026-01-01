experimental
fastly::experimental
Experimental Compute features.
These features are not yet stable and may change in backwards-incompatible ways without major-version bumps.
Modules
|dynamic_backend_healthchecks
|Support for dynamic backend healthchecks.
|reusable_sessions
|Support for reusable sandboxes. See deprecation notice.
|shielding
|Experimental shielding support. See deprecation notice.
Traits
|BackendExt
|An extension trait for experimental
Backend methods.
|BodyExt
|Extensions to the
crate::http::body::Body type to support trailers.
|BodyHandleExt
|Extensions to the
crate::handle::BodyHandle type to support trailers.
|GrpcBackend
|An extension trait to support gRPC backend definition.
|RequestCacheKey
|An extension trait for
Requests that adds methods for controlling cache keys.
# Stability
|RequestHandleCacheKey
|An extension trait for
RequestHandles that adds methods for controlling cache
keys.
# Stability
|RequestHandleUpgradeWebsocket
|An extension trait for
RequestHandles that adds methods for upgrading
websockets.
|RequestUpgradeWebsocket
|An extension trait for
Requests that adds a method for upgrading websockets.
|StreamingBodyExt
|Extensions to the
crate::http::body::StreamingBody type to support trailers.
Enums
|BodyHandleError
|Errors that can arise from reading trailer information.
Functions
|uap_parse
|Parse a user agent string. # Stability