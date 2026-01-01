dynamic_backend_healthchecks
fastly::experimental::dynamic_backend_healthchecks
Support for dynamic backend healthchecks.
Adds support for healthchecking on dynamic backends, much as there is the existing support for healthchecking for static backends. The main difference being that with dynamic backends, there is a rate limit applied to the number of healthchecks per sid you can create to prevent ill-use. A rate-limited healthcheck will return an error on healthcheck() or on dynamic backend creation.
Structs
|HealthcheckBuilder
|A builder structure for generating healthchecks for a dynamic backend