Create a new health check builder for a dynamic backend.

The argument is a string describing the backend host on which to check health checks on. This can be of the form:

"<ip address>"

"<hostname>"

"<ip address>:<port>"

"<hostname>:<port>"

The builder will start with default values for all other possible fields for the health check, which can be overridden using the other methods provided. Use BackendBuilder::healthcheck to add the health check to a specific Dynamic Backend and call BackendBuilder::finish() to complete the construction of the dynamic backend.