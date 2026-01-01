HealthcheckBuilder
pub struct HealthcheckBuilder { /* private fields */ }
A builder structure for generating healthchecks for a dynamic backend
This structure can be constructed using either
Backend::healthcheck_builder() or its
own
new() method, and will generate a new healthcheck for use by the
DynamicBackendBuilder after
consuming the
BackendBuilder with
finish().
Methods
expected_statusView source
fn expected_status(self, value: u16) -> Self
Sets the HTTP status code that signifies a healthy state.
Defaults to 200.
Parameters
- self: Self
- value: u16
Returns
get_expected_statusView source
fn get_expected_status(&self) -> u16
Returns the expected_status from the HealthcheckBuilder
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_hostView source
fn get_host(&self) -> &str
Returns the host from the HealthcheckBuilder
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_initialView source
fn get_initial(&self) -> u32
Returns the initial from the HealthcheckBuilder
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_interval_msView source
Returns the interval_ms from the HealthcheckBuilder
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_methodView source
fn get_method(&self) -> &str
Returns the method from the HealthcheckBuilder
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_pathView source
Returns the path from the HealthcheckBuilder
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_thresholdView source
fn get_threshold(&self) -> u32
Returns the threshold from the HealthcheckBuilder
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_timeout_msView source
Returns the timeout_ms from the HealthcheckBuilder
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_windowView source
fn get_window(&self) -> u32
Returns the window from the HealthcheckBuilder
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
hostView source
Set the Host header to set when making the request (e.g. example.com).
A common mistake is setting the wrong host header, which causes the health check to fail.
Parameters
- self: Self
- name: impl ToString
Returns
initialView source
fn initial(self, value: u32) -> Self
Set the number of successes to assume are successful when beginning a health check. Must not be greater than the current window.
Defaults to 4.
Parameters
- self: Self
- value: u32
Returns
interval_msView source
Set the interval in milliseconds where a health check should be performed. Times must be 1 second to 1 hour inclusive. Must be less than the current timeout_ms.
Defaults to 15000ms.
Parameters
- self: Self
- value: Duration
Returns
methodView source
Set an HTTP verb (i.e., HEAD, GET, or POST) to use when performing the health check.
Defaults to "GET".
Parameters
- self: Self
- value: impl ToString
Returns
newView source
Create a new health check builder for a dynamic backend.
The argument is a string describing the backend host on which to check health checks on. This can be of the form:
"<ip address>"
"<hostname>"
"<ip address>:<port>"
"<hostname>:<port>"
The builder will start with default values for all other possible fields for the
health check, which can be overridden using the other methods provided. Use
BackendBuilder::healthcheck to add the health check to a specific Dynamic Backend
and call
BackendBuilder::finish() to complete the construction of the dynamic backend.
Values for health checks have strict limits to prevent ill-use. If you create a health
check with a value that breaks these limits,
finish() will error with a
BackendCreationError:InvalidHealthcheckValues
Parameters
- host: impl ToString
Returns
pathView source
Set a path to visit on your origins when performing the check. Use a unique path. For example, use /website-healthcheck.txt, not / or /healthcheck.
Defaults to "/".
Parameters
- self: Self
- value: impl ToString
Returns
thresholdView source
fn threshold(self, value: u32) -> Self
Set the number of health checks that must be successful within the window to be considered healthy. Must not be greater than the current window.
Defaults to 3.
Parameters
- self: Self
- value: u32
Returns
timeout_msView source
Set the time in milliseconds in which to perform the health check. Note that querying the health check renews the timer. Must not be less than the current interval_ms.
Defaults to 5000ms.
Parameters
- self: Self
- value: Duration
Returns
validateView source
Validate that the current health check has acceptable values
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
windowView source
fn window(self, value: u32) -> Self
Set the number of most recent health check queries to keep. Must not be greater than 15.
Defaults to 5.
Parameters
- self: Self
- value: u32
Returns
Trait implementations
impl Clone for HealthcheckBuilder
cloneView source
fn clone(&self) -> HealthcheckBuilder
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns