Get the names of the trailers associated with this body.

The resulting iterator will produce either the header names or an indication that the provided buffer size was too small. In that case, calling with a larger buffer size (information about how large a buffer is recommended is provided in BufferSizeError ) should resolve the situation.

Trailers

Trailers can be tricky to access. You must completely read all bytes from the body before calling this function. The outermost Result reflects this requirement; if you receive BodyHandleError::TrailersNotReady , there are potentially more bytes available in the body that you must read.

Stability

This is part of an experimental API that is subject to change or removal even in minor versions of this crate.