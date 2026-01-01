BodyHandleExt
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pub trait BodyHandleExt { // Required methods fn get_trailer_names<'a>( &'a self, buf_size: usize, ) -> Result<Box<(dyn Iterator<Item = Result<HeaderName, BufferSizeError>> + 'a)>, BodyHandleError>; fn get_trailer_value( &self, name: &HeaderName, max_len: usize, ) -> Result<Result<Option<HeaderValue>, BufferSizeError>, BodyHandleError>; fn get_trailer_values<'a>( &'a self, name: &'a HeaderName, max_len: usize, ) -> Result<Box<(dyn Iterator<Item = Result<HeaderValue, BufferSizeError>> + 'a)>, BodyHandleError>;}
Extensions to the
crate::handle::BodyHandle type to support trailers.
Methods
get_trailer_namesView source
fn get_trailer_names<'a>(&'a self, buf_size: usize) -> Result<Box<(dyn Iterator<Item = Result<HeaderName, BufferSizeError>> + 'a)>, BodyHandleError>
Get the names of the trailers associated with this body.
The resulting iterator will produce either the header names or an indication
that the provided buffer size was too small. In that case, calling with a
larger buffer size (information about how large a buffer is recommended is
provided in
BufferSizeError) should resolve the situation.
Trailers
Trailers can be tricky to access. You must completely read all bytes from the body
before calling this function. The outermost
Result reflects this requirement; if you
receive
BodyHandleError::TrailersNotReady, there are potentially more bytes available
in the body that you must read.
Stability
This is part of an experimental API that is subject to change or removal even in minor versions of this crate.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- buf_size: usize
Returns
get_trailer_valueView source
fn get_trailer_value(&self, name: &HeaderName, max_len: usize) -> Result<Result<Option<HeaderValue>, BufferSizeError>, BodyHandleError>
Get the value for the trailer with the given name.
If there are multiple values for this header, only one is returned, which may be
any of the values. See
BodyHandleExt::get_trailer_values if you need to get
all of the values.
There are several options in the return value, ignoring the common trailer case in which you must read more data from the body:
- Ok(Some(value)): The trailer existed, and had the given value
- Ok(None): A trailer with that name does not exist
- Err(BufferSizeError): The trailer existed, but the provided max length was too small.
In the last case,
BufferSizeError should provide information about what
size buffer will be required to hold the requested data.
Trailers
Trailers can be tricky to access. You must completely read all bytes from the body
before calling this function. The outermost
Result reflects this requirement; if you
receive
BodyHandleError::TrailersNotReady, there are potentially more bytes available
in the body that you must read.
Stability
This is part of an experimental API that is subject to change or removal even in minor versions of this crate.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- name: &HeaderName
- max_len: usize
Returns
get_trailer_valuesView source
fn get_trailer_values<'a>(&'a self, name: &'a HeaderName, max_len: usize) -> Result<Box<(dyn Iterator<Item = Result<HeaderValue, BufferSizeError>> + 'a)>, BodyHandleError>
Get all the values associated with the trailer with the given name.
As opposed to
BodyHandleExt::get_trailer_value, this function returns all
of the values for this trailer.
Trailers
Trailers can be tricky to access. You must completely read all bytes from the body
before calling this function. The outermost
Result reflects this requirement; if you
receive
BodyHandleError::TrailersNotReady, there are potentially more bytes available
in the body that you must read.
Stability
This is part of an experimental API that is subject to change or removal even in minor versions of this crate.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- name: &HeaderName
- max_len: usize
Returns