Set whether or not this backend will be used for gRPC traffic.

Warning: Using for_grpc will cause Fastly to assume that the origin server accepts HTTP/2 traffic natively: either directly (for HTTP), or via an HTTP/2-only ALPN negotiation (for HTTPS). Connections will fail if the server attempts to negotiate a different connection type in any way.

Stability: Fastly's support for gRPC is under ongoing development. Certain forms of gRPC traffic are known to work, and work well; typically, these are gRPC flows in which a client opens a connection to a server, makes a small number of requests, waits for responses, and then closes the connection. Flows in which many requests are sent over a single connection are unlikely to work. Users should expect changes to supported flows as we refine our ability to handle gRPC requests over time.