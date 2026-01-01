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GrpcBackend

docs.rs
Traitin experimentalfastly 0.13.1View source
pub trait GrpcBackend {
    // Required method
    fn for_grpc(self, value: bool) -> Self;
}

An extension trait to support gRPC backend definition.

Methods

for_grpc

View source
fn for_grpc(self, value: bool) -> Self

Set whether or not this backend will be used for gRPC traffic.

Warning: Using for_grpc will cause Fastly to assume that the origin server accepts HTTP/2 traffic natively: either directly (for HTTP), or via an HTTP/2-only ALPN negotiation (for HTTPS). Connections will fail if the server attempts to negotiate a different connection type in any way.

Stability: Fastly's support for gRPC is under ongoing development. Certain forms of gRPC traffic are known to work, and work well; typically, these are gRPC flows in which a client opens a connection to a server, makes a small number of requests, waits for responses, and then closes the connection. Flows in which many requests are sent over a single connection are unlikely to work. Users should expect changes to supported flows as we refine our ability to handle gRPC requests over time.

Parameters

self: Self
value: bool

Returns

Self
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