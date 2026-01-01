RequestCacheKey
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pub trait RequestCacheKey { // Required methods fn set_cache_key(&mut self, key: [u8; 32]); fn with_cache_key(self, key: [u8; 32]) -> Self; fn set_cache_key_fn( &mut self, f: impl Fn(&Request) -> [u8; 32] + Send + Sync + 'static, ); fn with_cache_key_fn( self, f: impl Fn(&Request) -> [u8; 32] + Send + Sync + 'static, ) -> Self; fn set_cache_key_str(&mut self, key_str: impl AsRef<[u8]>); fn with_cache_key_str(self, key_str: impl AsRef<[u8]>) -> Self;}
An extension trait for
Requests that adds methods for controlling cache keys.
Stability
This is part of an experimental API that is subject to change or removal even in minor versions of this crate.
Methods
set_cache_keyView source
fn set_cache_key(&mut self, key: [u8; 32])
Stability
This is part of an experimental API that is subject to change or removal even in minor versions of this crate.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- key: [u8; 32]
set_cache_key_fnView source
See
Request::set_cache_key_fn().
Stability
This is part of an experimental API that is subject to change or removal even in minor versions of this crate.
Parameters
set_cache_key_strView source
See
Request::set_cache_key_str().
Stability
This is part of an experimental API that is subject to change or removal even in minor versions of this crate.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- key_str: impl AsRef<[u8]>
with_cache_keyView source
fn with_cache_key(self, key: [u8; 32]) -> Self
See
Request::with_cache_key().
Stability
This is part of an experimental API that is subject to change or removal even in minor versions of this crate.
Parameters
- self: Self
- key: [u8; 32]
Returns
with_cache_key_fnView source
See
Request::with_cache_key_fn().
Stability
This is part of an experimental API that is subject to change or removal even in minor versions of this crate.
Parameters
Returns
with_cache_key_strView source
See
Request::with_cache_key_str().
Stability
This is part of an experimental API that is subject to change or removal even in minor versions of this crate.
Parameters
- self: Self
- key_str: impl AsRef<[u8]>
Returns