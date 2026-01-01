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RequestCacheKey

docs.rs
Traitin experimentalfastly 0.13.1View source
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pub trait RequestCacheKey {
    // Required methods
    fn set_cache_key(&mut self, key: [u8; 32]);
    fn with_cache_key(self, key: [u8; 32]) -> Self;
    fn set_cache_key_fn(
        &mut self,
        f: impl Fn(&Request) -> [u8; 32] + Send + Sync + 'static,
    );
    fn with_cache_key_fn(
        self,
        f: impl Fn(&Request) -> [u8; 32] + Send + Sync + 'static,
    ) -> Self;
    fn set_cache_key_str(&mut self, key_str: impl AsRef<[u8]>);
    fn with_cache_key_str(self, key_str: impl AsRef<[u8]>) -> Self;
}

An extension trait for Requests that adds methods for controlling cache keys.

Stability

This is part of an experimental API that is subject to change or removal even in minor versions of this crate.

Methods

set_cache_key

View source
fn set_cache_key(&mut self, key: [u8; 32])

See Request::set_cache_key().

Stability

This is part of an experimental API that is subject to change or removal even in minor versions of this crate.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
key: [u8; 32]

set_cache_key_fn

View source
fn set_cache_key_fn(&mut self, f: impl Fn(&Request) -> [u8; 32] + Send + Sync + 'static)

See Request::set_cache_key_fn().

Stability

This is part of an experimental API that is subject to change or removal even in minor versions of this crate.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
f: impl Fn(&Request) -> [u8; 32] + Send + Sync + 'static

set_cache_key_str

View source
fn set_cache_key_str(&mut self, key_str: impl AsRef<[u8]>)

See Request::set_cache_key_str().

Stability

This is part of an experimental API that is subject to change or removal even in minor versions of this crate.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
key_str: impl AsRef<[u8]>

with_cache_key

View source
fn with_cache_key(self, key: [u8; 32]) -> Self

See Request::with_cache_key().

Stability

This is part of an experimental API that is subject to change or removal even in minor versions of this crate.

Parameters

self: Self
key: [u8; 32]

Returns

Self

with_cache_key_fn

View source
fn with_cache_key_fn(self, f: impl Fn(&Request) -> [u8; 32] + Send + Sync + 'static) -> Self

See Request::with_cache_key_fn().

Stability

This is part of an experimental API that is subject to change or removal even in minor versions of this crate.

Parameters

self: Self
f: impl Fn(&Request) -> [u8; 32] + Send + Sync + 'static

Returns

Self

with_cache_key_str

View source
fn with_cache_key_str(self, key_str: impl AsRef<[u8]>) -> Self

See Request::with_cache_key_str().

Stability

This is part of an experimental API that is subject to change or removal even in minor versions of this crate.

Parameters

self: Self
key_str: impl AsRef<[u8]>

Returns

Self
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