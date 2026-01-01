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ConnSpeed

docs.rs
Enumin geofastly 0.13.1View source
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#[non_exhaustive]
pub enum ConnSpeed {
    Broadband,
    Cable,
    Dialup,
    Mobile,
    Oc12,
    Oc3,
    Satellite,
    T1,
    T3,
    UltraBroadband,
    Wireless,
    Xdsl,
    Other(String),
}

Connection speed.

These connection speeds imply different latencies, as well as throughput.

See OC rates and T-carrier for background on OC- and T- connections.

Variants

Broadband

Cable

Dialup

Mobile

Oc12

Oc3

Satellite

T1

T3

UltraBroadband

Wireless

Xdsl

Other

A network connection speed that is known, but not in the above list of variants.

This typically indicates that the geolocation database contains a connection speed that did not exist when this crate was published.

0: String

Trait implementations

impl Clone for ConnSpeed

clone

View source
fn clone(&self) -> ConnSpeed

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

ConnSpeed

impl Debug for ConnSpeed

fmt

View source
fn fmt(&self, f: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter

Returns

$crate::fmt::Result

impl Deserialize for ConnSpeed

deserialize

View source
fn deserialize<__D>(__deserializer: __D) -> Result<Self, __D::Error>
where
    __D: Deserializer<'de>,

Parameters

__deserializer: __D

Returns

_serde::__private228::Result<Self, __D::Error>

impl PartialEq for ConnSpeed

eq

View source
fn eq(&self, other: &ConnSpeed) -> bool

Parameters

self: &Self
other: &ConnSpeed

Returns

bool

impl Serialize for ConnSpeed

serialize

View source
fn serialize<__S>(&self, __serializer: __S) -> Result<__S::Ok, __S::Error>
where
    __S: Serializer,

Parameters

self: &Self
__serializer: __S

Returns

_serde::__private228::Result<__S::Ok, __S::Error>

Auto trait implementations

Blanket implementations

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