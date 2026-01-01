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ConnType

docs.rs
Enumin geofastly 0.13.1View source
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#[non_exhaustive]
pub enum ConnType {
    Wired,
    Wifi,
    Mobile,
    Dialup,
    Satellite,
    Unknown,
    Other(String),
}

Connection type.

Defaults to Unknown when the connection type is not known.

Variants

Wired

Wifi

Mobile

Dialup

Satellite

Unknown

Other

A type of network connection that is known, but not in the above list of variants.

This typically indicates that the geolocation database contains a connection type that did not exist when this crate was published.

0: String

Trait implementations

impl Clone for ConnType

clone

View source
fn clone(&self) -> ConnType

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

ConnType

impl Debug for ConnType

fmt

View source
fn fmt(&self, f: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter

Returns

$crate::fmt::Result

impl Deserialize for ConnType

deserialize

View source
fn deserialize<__D>(__deserializer: __D) -> Result<Self, __D::Error>
where
    __D: Deserializer<'de>,

Parameters

__deserializer: __D

Returns

_serde::__private228::Result<Self, __D::Error>

impl PartialEq for ConnType

eq

View source
fn eq(&self, other: &ConnType) -> bool

Parameters

self: &Self
other: &ConnType

Returns

bool

impl Serialize for ConnType

serialize

View source
fn serialize<__S>(&self, __serializer: __S) -> Result<__S::Ok, __S::Error>
where
    __S: Serializer,

Parameters

self: &Self
__serializer: __S

Returns

_serde::__private228::Result<__S::Ok, __S::Error>

Auto trait implementations

Blanket implementations

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