ConnType
12345678910
#[non_exhaustive]pub enum ConnType { Wired, Wifi, Mobile, Dialup, Satellite, Unknown, Other(String),}
Connection type.
Defaults to
Unknown when the connection type is not known.
Variants
A type of network connection that is known, but not in the above list of variants.
This typically indicates that the geolocation database contains a connection type that did not exist when this crate was published.
0: String
Trait implementations
impl Clone for ConnType
cloneView source
fn clone(&self) -> ConnType
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
impl Debug for ConnType
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
$crate::fmt::Result
impl Deserialize for ConnType
deserializeView source
Parameters
- __deserializer: __D
Returns
_serde::__private228::Result<Self, __D::Error>
impl PartialEq for ConnType
fn eq(&self, other: &ConnType) -> bool
Parameters
- self: &Self
- other: &ConnType
Returns
bool
impl Serialize for ConnType
serializeView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- __serializer: __S
Returns
_serde::__private228::Result<__S::Ok, __S::Error>