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Continent

docs.rs
Enumin geofastly 0.13.1View source
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pub enum Continent {
    Africa,
    Antarctica,
    Asia,
    Europe,
    NorthAmerica,
    Oceania,
    SouthAmerica,
    Other(String),
}

Continent.

Variants

Africa

Antarctica

Asia

Europe

NorthAmerica

Oceania

SouthAmerica

Other

A continent that is known, but not one of the above variants.

The Earth is not prone to spontaneously developing new continents, however names of continents might change. If the short name for a continent changes, this is how an unknown name would be reported.

0: String

Methods

as_code

View source
fn as_code(&self) -> &'static str

Get the two-letter continent code.

Continent Code
Africa AF
Asia AS
Europe EU
North America NA
South America SA
Oceania OC
Antarctica AN

In the case of an unrecognized continent code in the geolocation database, as_code may return ??.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

&str

Trait implementations

impl Clone for Continent

clone

View source
fn clone(&self) -> Continent

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Continent

impl Debug for Continent

fmt

View source
fn fmt(&self, f: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter

Returns

$crate::fmt::Result

impl Deserialize for Continent

deserialize

View source
fn deserialize<__D>(__deserializer: __D) -> Result<Self, __D::Error>
where
    __D: Deserializer<'de>,

Parameters

__deserializer: __D

Returns

_serde::__private228::Result<Self, __D::Error>

impl PartialEq for Continent

eq

View source
fn eq(&self, other: &Continent) -> bool

Parameters

self: &Self
other: &Continent

Returns

bool

impl Serialize for Continent

serialize

View source
fn serialize<__S>(&self, __serializer: __S) -> Result<__S::Ok, __S::Error>
where
    __S: Serializer,

Parameters

self: &Self
__serializer: __S

Returns

_serde::__private228::Result<__S::Ok, __S::Error>

Auto trait implementations

Blanket implementations

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