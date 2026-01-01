Continent
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pub enum Continent { Africa, Antarctica, Asia, Europe, NorthAmerica, Oceania, SouthAmerica, Other(String),}
Continent.
Variants
A continent that is known, but not one of the above variants.
The Earth is not prone to spontaneously developing new continents, however names of continents might change. If the short name for a continent changes, this is how an unknown name would be reported.
0: String
Methods
as_codeView source
fn as_code(&self) -> &'static str
Get the two-letter continent code.
|Continent
|Code
|Africa
|
AF
|Asia
|
AS
|Europe
|
EU
|North America
|
NA
|South America
|
SA
|Oceania
|
OC
|Antarctica
|
AN
In the case of an unrecognized continent code in the geolocation database,
as_code may
return
??.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
&str
Trait implementations
impl Clone for Continent
cloneView source
fn clone(&self) -> Continent
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
impl Debug for Continent
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
$crate::fmt::Result
impl Deserialize for Continent
deserializeView source
Parameters
- __deserializer: __D
Returns
_serde::__private228::Result<Self, __D::Error>
impl PartialEq for Continent
fn eq(&self, other: &Continent) -> bool
Parameters
- self: &Self
- other: &Continent
Returns
bool
impl Serialize for Continent
serializeView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- __serializer: __S
Returns
_serde::__private228::Result<__S::Ok, __S::Error>