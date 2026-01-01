ProxyDescription
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#[non_exhaustive]pub enum ProxyDescription { Cloud, CloudSecurity, Dns, TorExit, TorRelay, Vpn, WebBrowser, Unknown, Other(String),}
Client proxy description.
Defaults to
Unknown when an IP address is not known to be a proxy or VPN.
Variants
A host accessing the internet via a web security and data protection cloud provider.
Example providers with this type of service are Zscaler, Scansafe, and Onavo.
A proxy used by overriding the client's DNS value for an endpoint host to that of the proxy instead of the actual DNS value.
Virtual private network that encrypts and routes all traffic through the VPN server, including programs and applications.
Connectivity that is taking place through mobile device web browser software that proxies the user through a centralized location.
Examples of such browsers are Opera mobile browsers and UCBrowser.
Description of a proxy or VPN that is known, but not in the above list of variants.
This typically indicates that the geolocation database contains a proxy description that did not exist when this crate was published.
0: String
Trait implementations
impl Clone for ProxyDescription
cloneView source
fn clone(&self) -> ProxyDescription
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
impl Debug for ProxyDescription
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
impl Deserialize for ProxyDescription
deserializeView source
Parameters
- __deserializer: __D
Returns
impl PartialEq for ProxyDescription
fn eq(&self, other: &ProxyDescription) -> bool
Parameters
- self: &Self
- other: &ProxyDescription
Returns
impl Serialize for ProxyDescription
serializeView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- __serializer: __S
Returns