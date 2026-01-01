  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Compute
  4. Language SDKs
  5. Rust
  6. fastly
  7. geo

ProxyDescription

docs.rs
Enumin geofastly 0.13.1View source
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
#[non_exhaustive]
pub enum ProxyDescription {
    Cloud,
    CloudSecurity,
    Dns,
    TorExit,
    TorRelay,
    Vpn,
    WebBrowser,
    Unknown,
    Other(String),
}

Client proxy description.

Defaults to Unknown when an IP address is not known to be a proxy or VPN.

Variants

Cloud

Enables ubiquitous network access to a shared pool of configurable computing resources.

CloudSecurity

A host accessing the internet via a web security and data protection cloud provider.

Example providers with this type of service are Zscaler, Scansafe, and Onavo.

Dns

A proxy used by overriding the client's DNS value for an endpoint host to that of the proxy instead of the actual DNS value.

TorExit

The gateway nodes where encrypted or anonymous Tor traffic hits the internet.

TorRelay

Receives traffic on the Tor network and passes it along; also referred to as "routers".

Vpn

Virtual private network that encrypts and routes all traffic through the VPN server, including programs and applications.

WebBrowser

Connectivity that is taking place through mobile device web browser software that proxies the user through a centralized location.

Examples of such browsers are Opera mobile browsers and UCBrowser.

Unknown

An IP address that is not known to be a proxy or VPN.

Other

Description of a proxy or VPN that is known, but not in the above list of variants.

This typically indicates that the geolocation database contains a proxy description that did not exist when this crate was published.

0: String

Trait implementations

impl Clone for ProxyDescription

clone

View source
fn clone(&self) -> ProxyDescription

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

ProxyDescription

impl Debug for ProxyDescription

fmt

View source
fn fmt(&self, f: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter

Returns

$crate::fmt::Result

impl Deserialize for ProxyDescription

deserialize

View source
fn deserialize<__D>(__deserializer: __D) -> Result<Self, __D::Error>
where
    __D: Deserializer<'de>,

Parameters

__deserializer: __D

Returns

_serde::__private228::Result<Self, __D::Error>

impl PartialEq for ProxyDescription

eq

View source
fn eq(&self, other: &ProxyDescription) -> bool

Parameters

self: &Self
other: &ProxyDescription

Returns

bool

impl Serialize for ProxyDescription

serialize

View source
fn serialize<__S>(&self, __serializer: __S) -> Result<__S::Ok, __S::Error>
where
    __S: Serializer,

Parameters

self: &Self
__serializer: __S

Returns

_serde::__private228::Result<__S::Ok, __S::Error>

Auto trait implementations

Blanket implementations

Fastly
© Fastly 2026