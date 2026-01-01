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ProxyType

docs.rs
Enumin geofastly 0.13.1View source
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#[non_exhaustive]
pub enum ProxyType {
    Anonymous,
    Aol,
    Blackberry,
    Corporate,
    Edu,
    Hosting,
    Public,
    Transparent,
    Unknown,
    Other(String),
}

Client proxy type.

Defaults to Unknown when an IP address is not known to be a proxy or VPN.

Variants

Anonymous

Aol

Blackberry

Corporate

Edu

Hosting

Public

Transparent

Unknown

Other

A type of proxy or VPN that is known, but not in the above list of variants.

This typically indicates that the geolocation database contains a proxy type that did not exist when this crate was published.

0: String

Trait implementations

impl Clone for ProxyType

clone

View source
fn clone(&self) -> ProxyType

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

ProxyType

impl Debug for ProxyType

fmt

View source
fn fmt(&self, f: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter

Returns

$crate::fmt::Result

impl Deserialize for ProxyType

deserialize

View source
fn deserialize<__D>(__deserializer: __D) -> Result<Self, __D::Error>
where
    __D: Deserializer<'de>,

Parameters

__deserializer: __D

Returns

_serde::__private228::Result<Self, __D::Error>

impl PartialEq for ProxyType

eq

View source
fn eq(&self, other: &ProxyType) -> bool

Parameters

self: &Self
other: &ProxyType

Returns

bool

impl Serialize for ProxyType

serialize

View source
fn serialize<__S>(&self, __serializer: __S) -> Result<__S::Ok, __S::Error>
where
    __S: Serializer,

Parameters

self: &Self
__serializer: __S

Returns

_serde::__private228::Result<__S::Ok, __S::Error>

Auto trait implementations

Blanket implementations

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