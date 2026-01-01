ProxyType
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#[non_exhaustive]pub enum ProxyType { Anonymous, Aol, Blackberry, Corporate, Edu, Hosting, Public, Transparent, Unknown, Other(String),}
Client proxy type.
Defaults to
Unknown when an IP address is not known to be a proxy or VPN.
Variants
A type of proxy or VPN that is known, but not in the above list of variants.
This typically indicates that the geolocation database contains a proxy type that did not exist when this crate was published.
0: String
Trait implementations
impl Clone for ProxyType
cloneView source
fn clone(&self) -> ProxyType
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
impl Debug for ProxyType
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
$crate::fmt::Result
impl Deserialize for ProxyType
deserializeView source
Parameters
- __deserializer: __D
Returns
_serde::__private228::Result<Self, __D::Error>
impl PartialEq for ProxyType
fn eq(&self, other: &ProxyType) -> bool
Parameters
- self: &Self
- other: &ProxyType
Returns
bool
impl Serialize for ProxyType
serializeView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- __serializer: __S
Returns
_serde::__private228::Result<__S::Ok, __S::Error>