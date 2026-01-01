geo_lookup
Look up the geographic data associated with a particular IP address.
Returns
None if no geographic data is available, such as when the IP address is reserved for
private use.
Examples
To get geographic information for the downstream client:
let client_ip = fastly::Request::from_client().get_client_ip_addr().unwrap();if let Some(geo) = fastly::geo::geo_lookup(client_ip) { if let fastly::geo::ConnType::Satellite = geo.conn_type() { println!("receiving a request from outer space 🛸"); }}
Parameters
- ip: std::net::IpAddr
Returns