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Geo

docs.rs
Structin geofastly 0.13.1View source
pub struct Geo { /* private fields */ }

The geographic data associated with a particular IP address.

Methods

area_code

View source
fn area_code(&self) -> u16

The telephone area code associated with an IP address.

These are only available for IP addresses in the United States, its territories, and Canada.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

u16

as_name

View source
fn as_name(&self) -> &str

The name of the organization associated with as_number.

For example, fastly is the value given for IP addresses under AS-54113.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

&str

as_number

View source
fn as_number(&self) -> u32

Autonomous system (AS) number.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

u32

city

View source
fn city(&self) -> &str

City or town name.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

&str

conn_speed

View source
fn conn_speed(&self) -> ConnSpeed

Connection speed.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

ConnSpeed

conn_type

View source
fn conn_type(&self) -> ConnType

Connection type.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

ConnType

continent

View source
fn continent(&self) -> Continent

Continent.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Continent

country_code

View source
fn country_code(&self) -> &str

A two-character ISO 3166-1 country code for the country associated with an IP address.

The US country code is returned for IP addresses associated with overseas United States military bases.

These values include subdivisions that are assigned their own country codes in ISO 3166-1. For example, subdivisions NO-21 and NO-22 are presented with the country code SJ for Svalbard and the Jan Mayen Islands.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

&str

country_code3

View source
fn country_code3(&self) -> &str

A three-character ISO 3166-1 alpha-3 country code for the country associated with the IP address.

The USA country code is returned for IP addresses associated with overseas United States military bases.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

&str

country_name

View source
fn country_name(&self) -> &str

Country name.

This field is the ISO 3166-1 English short name for a country.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

&str

latitude

View source
fn latitude(&self) -> f64

Latitude, in units of degrees from the equator.

Values range from -90.0 to +90.0 inclusive, and are based on the WGS 84 coordinate reference system.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

f64

longitude

View source
fn longitude(&self) -> f64

Longitude, in units of degrees from the IERS Reference Meridian.

Values range from -180.0 to +180.0 inclusive, and are based on the WGS 84 coordinate reference system.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

f64

metro_code

View source
fn metro_code(&self) -> i64

Metro code, representing designated market areas (DMAs) in the United States.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

i64

postal_code

View source
fn postal_code(&self) -> &str

The postal code associated with the IP address.

These are available for some IP addresses in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For Canadian postal codes, this is the first 3 characters. For the United Kingdom, this is the first 2-4 characters (outward code). For countries with alphanumeric postal codes, this field is a lowercase transliteration.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

&str

proxy_description

View source
fn proxy_description(&self) -> ProxyDescription

Client proxy description.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

ProxyDescription

proxy_type

View source
fn proxy_type(&self) -> ProxyType

Client proxy type.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

ProxyType

region

View source
fn region(&self) -> Option<&str>

ISO 3166-2 country subdivision code.

For countries with multiple levels of subdivision (for example, nations within the United Kingdom), this variable gives the more specific subdivision.

This field can be None for countries that do not have ISO country subdivision codes. For example, None is given for IP addresses assigned to the Åland Islands (country code AX, illustrated below).

Examples

Region values are the subdivision part only. For typical use, a subdivision is normally formatted with its associated country code. The following example illustrates constructing an ISO 3166-2 two-part country and subdivision code from the respective fields:

let code = if let Some(region) = geo.region() {
    format!("{}-{}", geo.country_code(), region)
} else {
    format!("{}", geo.country_code())
};
code Region Name Country ISO 3166-2 subdivision
AX Ödkarby Åland Islands (none)
DE-BE Berlin Germany Land (State)
GB-BNH Brighton and Hove United Kingdom Unitary authority
JP-13 東京都 (Tōkyō-to) Japan Prefecture
RU-MOW Москва́ (Moscow) Russian Federation Federal city
SE-AB Stockholms län Sweden Län (County)
US-CA California United States State

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<&str>

utc_offset

View source
fn utc_offset(&self) -> Option<UtcOffset>

Time zone offset from coordinated universal time (UTC) for city.

This is represented using the UtcOffset type from the time library. See time's documentation for more details on how to format this type or use it in time calculations.

Returns None if the geolocation database does not have a time zone offset for this IP address.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<UtcOffset>

Trait implementations

impl Clone for Geo

clone

View source
fn clone(&self) -> Geo

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Geo

impl Debug for Geo

fmt

View source
fn fmt(&self, f: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter

Returns

$crate::fmt::Result

Auto trait implementations

Blanket implementations

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