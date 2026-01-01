Geo
pub struct Geo { /* private fields */ }
The geographic data associated with a particular IP address.
Methods
area_codeView source
fn area_code(&self) -> u16
The telephone area code associated with an IP address.
These are only available for IP addresses in the United States, its territories, and Canada.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
as_nameView source
fn as_name(&self) -> &str
The name of the organization associated with
as_number.
For example,
fastly is the value given for IP addresses under AS-54113.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
as_numberView source
fn as_number(&self) -> u32
Autonomous system (AS) number.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
cityView source
fn city(&self) -> &str
City or town name.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
conn_speedView source
Connection speed.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
conn_typeView source
Connection type.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
continentView source
Continent.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
country_codeView source
fn country_code(&self) -> &str
A two-character ISO 3166-1 country code for the country associated with an IP address.
The US country code is returned for IP addresses associated with overseas United States military bases.
These values include subdivisions that are assigned their own country codes in ISO 3166-1. For example, subdivisions NO-21 and NO-22 are presented with the country code SJ for Svalbard and the Jan Mayen Islands.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
country_code3View source
fn country_code3(&self) -> &str
A three-character ISO 3166-1 alpha-3 country code for the country associated with the IP address.
The USA country code is returned for IP addresses associated with overseas United States military bases.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
country_nameView source
fn country_name(&self) -> &str
Country name.
This field is the ISO 3166-1 English short name for a country.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
latitudeView source
fn latitude(&self) -> f64
Latitude, in units of degrees from the equator.
Values range from -90.0 to +90.0 inclusive, and are based on the WGS 84 coordinate reference system.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
longitudeView source
fn longitude(&self) -> f64
Longitude, in units of degrees from the IERS Reference Meridian.
Values range from -180.0 to +180.0 inclusive, and are based on the WGS 84 coordinate reference system.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
metro_codeView source
fn metro_code(&self) -> i64
Metro code, representing designated market areas (DMAs) in the United States.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
postal_codeView source
fn postal_code(&self) -> &str
The postal code associated with the IP address.
These are available for some IP addresses in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
For Canadian postal codes, this is the first 3 characters. For the United Kingdom, this is the first 2-4 characters (outward code). For countries with alphanumeric postal codes, this field is a lowercase transliteration.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
proxy_descriptionView source
Client proxy description.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
proxy_typeView source
Client proxy type.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
regionView source
ISO 3166-2 country subdivision code.
For countries with multiple levels of subdivision (for example, nations within the United Kingdom), this variable gives the more specific subdivision.
This field can be
None for countries that do not have ISO country subdivision codes. For
example,
None is given for IP addresses assigned to the Åland Islands (country code AX,
illustrated below).
Examples
Region values are the subdivision part only. For typical use, a subdivision is normally formatted with its associated country code. The following example illustrates constructing an ISO 3166-2 two-part country and subdivision code from the respective fields:
let code = if let Some(region) = geo.region() { format!("{}-{}", geo.country_code(), region)} else { format!("{}", geo.country_code())};
|
code
|Region Name
|Country
|ISO 3166-2 subdivision
|
AX
|Ödkarby
|Åland Islands
|(none)
|
DE-BE
|Berlin
|Germany
|Land (State)
|
GB-BNH
|Brighton and Hove
|United Kingdom
|Unitary authority
|
JP-13
|東京都 (Tōkyō-to)
|Japan
|Prefecture
|
RU-MOW
|Москва́ (Moscow)
|Russian Federation
|Federal city
|
SE-AB
|Stockholms län
|Sweden
|Län (County)
|
US-CA
|California
|United States
|State
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
utc_offsetView source
Time zone offset from coordinated universal time (UTC) for
city.
This is represented using the
UtcOffset type from the
time library. See
time's documentation for more details on how to format this type or use it in time
calculations.
Returns
None if the geolocation database does not have a time zone offset for this IP
address.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
Trait implementations
impl Clone for Geo
cloneView source
fn clone(&self) -> Geo
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
impl Debug for Geo
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns