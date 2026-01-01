ConfigStoreHandle
pub struct ConfigStoreHandle { /* private fields */ }
A low-level interface to Config Store.
Methods here are typically exposed as the
try_* APIs on
crate::config_store::ConfigStore and should not be needed directly.
Additionally, the
get() method allows the caller to configure the
size of the buffer used to receive lookup results from the host. The size of this buffer
is typically managed by APIs exposed in
crate::config_store::ConfigStore.
Constants
INVALIDSelfread-onlyView source
An invalid handle.
Methods
containsView source
Return true if the config store contains an entry with the given key.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- key: &str
Returns
from_u32View source
unsafe fn from_u32(handle: u32) -> Self
Make a handle from its underlying representation.
This should only be used when calling the raw ABI directly, and care should be taken not to reuse or alias handle values.
Parameters
- handle: u32
Returns
getView source
Lookup a value in this config store.
If successful, this function returns
Ok(Some(_)) if an entry was found, or
Ok(None) if
no entry with the given key was found. If the lookup failed, a
LookupError will be
returned.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- key: &str
- initial_buf_len: usize
Returns
is_invalidView source
fn is_invalid(&self) -> bool
Return true if the
crate::config_store::ConfigStore handle is invalid.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
is_validView source
fn is_valid(&self) -> bool
Return true if the
crate::config_store::ConfigStore handle is valid.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
openView source
Acquire a handle to an Config Store.
If a handle could not be acquired, an
OpenError will be returned.
Parameters
- name: &str
Returns
Trait implementations
impl Debug for ConfigStoreHandle
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
impl Hash for ConfigStoreHandle
hashView source
fn hash<__H: Hasher>(&self, state: &mut __H)
Parameters
- self: &Self
- state: &mut __H
impl PartialEq for ConfigStoreHandle
fn eq(&self, other: &ConfigStoreHandle) -> bool
Parameters
- self: &Self
- other: &ConfigStoreHandle
Returns