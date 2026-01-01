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LookupError

docs.rs
Enumin dictionaryfastly 0.13.1since 0.8.6View source
Deprecated: use config_store::LookupError instead
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#[non_exhaustive]
pub enum LookupError {
    DictionaryInvalid,
    KeyInvalid,
    KeyTooLong,
    ValueTooLong,
    TooManyLookups,
    Other,
}

Errors thrown when a dictionary lookup failed.

Variants

DictionaryInvalid

The dictionary handle used for a lookup was invalid.

KeyInvalid

The dictionary key provided was invalid.

KeyTooLong

The dictionary key provided was too long.

ValueTooLong

The dictionary value was too long for the provided buffer length.

TooManyLookups

Too many lookups have been performed

Other

A dictionary lookup failed for some other reason.

Trait implementations

impl Debug for LookupError

fmt

deprecatedView source
Deprecated: renamed to handle::config_store
fn fmt(&self, f: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter

Returns

$crate::fmt::Result

impl Display for LookupError

fmt

deprecatedView source
Deprecated: renamed to handle::config_store
fn fmt(&self, __formatter: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
__formatter: &mut ::core::fmt::Formatter

Returns

::core::fmt::Result

Auto trait implementations

Blanket implementations

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