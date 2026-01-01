DictionaryHandle
ConfigStoreHandle
pub struct DictionaryHandle { /* private fields */ }
A low-level interface to Edge Dictionaries.
Unlike the high-level
Dictionary, this type has methods
that return
Result values upon failure, rather than panicking. Additionally, the
get() method allows the caller to configure the size of the buffer used to
received lookup results from the host.
Constants
INVALIDSelfread-onlysince 0.8.6deprecatedView source
ConfigStoreHandle instead
An invalid handle.
Methods
containsdeprecatedView source
ConfigStoreHandle instead
Return true if the dictionary contains an entry with the given key.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- key: &str
Returns
getdeprecatedView source
ConfigStoreHandle instead
Lookup a value in this dictionary.
If successful, this function returns
Ok(Some(_)) if an entry was found, or
Ok(None) if
no entry with the given key was found. If the lookup failed, a
LookupError will be
returned.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- key: &str
- max_len: usize
Returns
is_invaliddeprecatedView source
ConfigStoreHandle instead
fn is_invalid(&self) -> bool
Return true if the request handle is invalid.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
is_validdeprecatedView source
ConfigStoreHandle instead
fn is_valid(&self) -> bool
Return true if the request handle is valid.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
opendeprecatedView source
ConfigStoreHandle instead
Acquire a handle to an Edge Dictionary.
If a handle could not be acquired, an
OpenError will be returned.
Parameters
- name: &str
Returns
Trait implementations
impl Debug for DictionaryHandle
fmtdeprecatedView source
handle::config_store
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
impl Hash for DictionaryHandle
hashdeprecatedView source
handle::config_store
fn hash<__H: Hasher>(&self, state: &mut __H)
Parameters
- self: &Self
- state: &mut __H
impl PartialEq for DictionaryHandle
eqdeprecatedView source
handle::config_store
fn eq(&self, other: &DictionaryHandle) -> bool
Parameters
- self: &Self
- other: &DictionaryHandle
Returns