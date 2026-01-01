CacheOverride
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pub enum CacheOverride { None, Pass, Override { ttl: Option<u32>, stale_while_revalidate: Option<u32>, stale_if_error: Option<u32>, pci: bool, surrogate_key: Option<HeaderValue>, lookup_timeout_ms: Option<u32>, },}
Optional override for response caching behavior. These options mostly apply during host caching, but guest caching also respects them.
Variants
Override particular cache control settings.
The origin response's cache control headers will be used for ttl (maxage), stalewhilerevalidate, and staleiferror if
None.
Note that staleif_error is only supported via the guest caching API.
ttl: Option<u32>
stale_while_revalidate: Option<u32>
stale_if_error: Option<u32>
pci: bool
surrogate_key: Option<http::header::HeaderValue>
lookup_timeout_ms: Option<u32>
Methods
defaultView source
const fn default() -> Self
Return a default set of overrides (no overrides)
Returns
get_lookup_timeoutView source
Get the lookup timeout period configured on this override
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_pciView source
Get the sensitive-data override setting
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_stale_if_errorView source
Get the SIE period configured on this override
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_stale_while_revalidateView source
Get the SWR period configured on this override
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_surrogate_keyView source
Get the surrogate keys configured on this override
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_ttlView source
Get the TTL configured on this override
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
is_passView source
fn is_pass(&self) -> bool
Returns true if this override will cause the request to bypass the cache
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
lookup_timeoutView source
const fn lookup_timeout(timeout_ms: u32) -> Self
Create a CacheOverride that overrides (only) the cache lookup timeout. Timeout given in milliseconds.
Parameters
- timeout_ms: u32
Returns
noneView source
const fn none() -> Self
Create a CacheOverride that overrides no fields.
Returns
passView source
const fn pass() -> Self
Create a CacheOverride forcing a cache bypass.
Returns
pciView source
const fn pci(pci: bool) -> Self
Create a CacheOverride that overrides (only) the sensitive data bit; if set, prevents the response from being stored in persistent storage
Parameters
- pci: bool
Returns
set_lookup_timeoutView source
Set the cache lookup timeout configured on this override; value rounded to milliseconds.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- timeout: std::time::Duration
set_noneView source
fn set_none(&mut self)
Updates the CacheOverride to override no fields
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
set_passView source
fn set_pass(&mut self, pass: bool)
Updates the CacheOverride provide the given Pass behavior; if pass is false, clears all overrides and reverts to the default behavior
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- pass: bool
set_pciView source
fn set_pci(&mut self, new_pci: bool)
Set the sensitive-data override setting
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- new_pci: bool
set_stale_if_errorView source
fn set_stale_if_error(&mut self, new_sie: u32)
Set the SIE period configured on this override
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- new_sie: u32
set_stale_while_revalidateView source
fn set_stale_while_revalidate(&mut self, new_swr: u32)
Set the SWR period configured on this override
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- new_swr: u32
set_surrogate_keyView source
Set the surrogate keys configured on this override
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- new_surrogate_key: HeaderValue
set_ttlView source
fn set_ttl(&mut self, new_ttl: u32)
Set the TTL configured on this override
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- new_ttl: u32
stale_if_errorView source
const fn stale_if_error(sie: u32) -> Self
Create a CacheOverride that overrides (only) the stale-if-error period
Parameters
- sie: u32
Returns
stale_while_revalidateView source
const fn stale_while_revalidate(swr: u32) -> Self
Create a CacheOverride that overrides (only) the stale-while-revalidate period
Parameters
- swr: u32
Returns
surrogate_keyView source
Create a CacheOverride that overrides (only) the surrogate keys
Parameters
- sk: HeaderValue
Returns
ttlView source
const fn ttl(ttl: u32) -> Self
Create a CacheOverride that overrides (only) the TTL
Parameters
- ttl: u32
Returns
Trait implementations
impl Clone for CacheOverride
cloneView source
fn clone(&self) -> CacheOverride
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
impl Debug for CacheOverride
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
impl Default for CacheOverride
defaultView source
fn default() -> Self
Returns