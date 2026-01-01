Create a new "secret" from the given memory. This is not the suggested way to create Secret s; instead, we suggest using SecretStore::get .

This method can be used for data that should be secret, but is being obtained by some other means than the secret store. New "secrets" created this way use plaintext only, and live in the session's memory unencrypted for much longer than secrets generated by SecretStore::get . They should thus only be used in situations in which an API requires a Secret , but you cannot (for whatever reason) use a SecretStore to store them.