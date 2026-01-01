SecretHandle
pub struct SecretHandle { /* private fields */ }
A low-level interface to a secret.
Methods here are typically exposed as the APIs on
crate::secret_store::Secret and should not be needed directly.
Constants
INVALIDSelfread-onlyView source
An invalid secret handle.
Methods
is_invalidView source
fn is_invalid(&self) -> bool
Return true if the
crate::secret_store::Secret handle is invalid.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
newView source
Create a new "secret" from the given memory. This is not the suggested way to create
Secrets; instead, we suggest using
SecretStore::get.
This method can be used for data that should be secret, but is being obtained by
some other means than the secret store. New "secrets" created this way use plaintext
only, and live in the session's memory unencrypted for much longer than secrets
generated by
SecretStore::get. They should thus only be used in situations in
which an API requires a
Secret, but you cannot (for whatever reason) use a
SecretStore to store them.
Parameters
- secret: &[u8]
Returns
plaintextView source
Return the plaintext value of this secret.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
Trait implementations
impl Debug for SecretHandle
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
impl Hash for SecretHandle
hashView source
fn hash<__H: Hasher>(&self, state: &mut __H)
Parameters
- self: &Self
- state: &mut __H
impl PartialEq for SecretHandle
fn eq(&self, other: &SecretHandle) -> bool
Parameters
- self: &Self
- other: &SecretHandle
Returns