SecretStoreHandle
pub struct SecretStoreHandle { /* private fields */ }
A low-level interface to Secret Store.
Methods here are typically exposed as the
try_* APIs on
crate::secret_store::SecretStore and should not be needed directly.
Constants
INVALIDSelfread-onlyView source
An invalid secret store handle.
Methods
containsView source
Return true if the secret store contains a secret with the given name.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- name: &str
Returns
from_u32View source
unsafe fn from_u32(handle: u32) -> Self
Make a handle from its underlying representation.
This should only be used when calling the raw ABI directly, and care should be taken not to reuse or alias handle values.
Parameters
- handle: u32
Returns
getView source
Lookup a secret in this Secret Store, and return a handle to it.
If successful, this function returns
Ok(Some(_)) if a secret was found, or
Ok(None) if
no secret with the given name was found. If the lookup failed, a
LookupError will be
returned.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- secret_name: &str
Returns
openView source
Acquire a handle to a Secret Store.
If a handle could not be acquired, an
OpenError will be returned.
Parameters
- secret_store_name: &str
Returns
Trait implementations
impl Debug for SecretStoreHandle
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
impl Hash for SecretStoreHandle
hashView source
fn hash<__H: Hasher>(&self, state: &mut __H)
Parameters
- self: &Self
- state: &mut __H
impl PartialEq for SecretStoreHandle
fn eq(&self, other: &SecretStoreHandle) -> bool
Parameters
- self: &Self
- other: &SecretStoreHandle
Returns