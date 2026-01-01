BodyHandle
pub struct BodyHandle { /* private fields */ }
A low-level interface to HTTP bodies.
For most applications, you should use
Body instead of this
interface. See the top-level
handle documentation for more details.
This type implements
Read to read bytes from the beginning of a body, and
Write to write
to the end of a body. Note that these operations are unbuffered, unlike the same operations on
the higher-level
Body type.
Constants
INVALIDSelfread-onlyView source
An invalid body handle.
This is primarily useful to represent uninitialized values when using the interfaces in
fastly_sys.
Methods
appendView source
fn append(&mut self, other: BodyHandle)
Append another body onto the end of this body.
This operation is performed in amortized constant time, and so should always be preferred to reading an entire body and then writing the same contents to another body.
The other body will no longer be valid after this call.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- other: BodyHandle
as_u32View source
unsafe fn as_u32(&self) -> u32
Get the underlying representation of the handle.
Safety
This should only be used when calling the raw ABI directly, and care should be taken not to reuse or alias handle values.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
as_u32_mutView source
unsafe fn as_u32_mut(&mut self) -> &mut u32
Get a mutable reference to the underlying
u32 representation of the handle.
Safety
This should only be used when calling the raw ABI directly, and care should be taken not to reuse or alias handle values.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
closeView source
Close the BodyHandle by removing it from the host Session. This will close out streaming and non streaming bodies. Care must be taken to only close out the handle if the body is not being written to or read from anymore. If the handle has already been closed an error will be returned.
Examples
let mut body = BodyHandle::new();body.write_all(b"You're already closed.")?;// The handle is not being used in a request and doesn't refer to any// response body so we can close this outbody.close()?;
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
from_clientView source
fn from_client() -> Self
Get a handle to the client request body.
This handle may only be retrieved once per execution, either through this function or
through
client_request_and_body().
Returns
from_u32View source
unsafe fn from_u32(handle: u32) -> Self
Make a handle from its underlying representation.
Safety
This should only be used when calling the raw ABI directly, and care should be taken not to reuse or alias handle values.
Parameters
- handle: u32
Returns
into_bytesView source
Read the entirety of the body into a byte vector.
Memory usage
This method will cause the entire body to be buffered in WebAssembly memory. You should take
care not to exceed the WebAssembly memory limits, and consider using
Read methods to
control how much of the body you process at once.
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
into_stringView source
fn into_string(self) -> String
Read the entirety of the body into a
String, interpreting the bytes as UTF-8.
Memory usage
This method will cause the entire body to be buffered in WebAssembly memory. You should take
care not to exceed the WebAssembly memory limits, and consider using
Read methods to
control how much of the body you process at once.
Panics
If the body does not contain a valid UTF-8 string, this function will panic. To explicitly handle
the possibility of invalid UTF-8 data, use
into_bytes() and then convert
the bytes explicitly with a function like
String::from_utf8.
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
into_u32View source
fn into_u32(self) -> u32
Turn a handle into its representation without closing the underlying resource.
Safety
This should only be used when calling the raw ABI directly, and care should be taken not to reuse or alias handle values.
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
is_invalidView source
const fn is_invalid(&self) -> bool
Returns
true if the body handle is invalid.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
is_validView source
const fn is_valid(&self) -> bool
Returns
true if the body handle is valid.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
newView source
fn new() -> Self
Acquire a new, empty body handle.
Returns
Trait implementations
impl BodyHandleExt for BodyHandle
get_trailer_namesView source
fn get_trailer_names<'a>(&'a self, buf_size: usize) -> Result<Box<(dyn Iterator<Item = Result<HeaderName, BufferSizeError>> + 'a)>, BodyHandleError>
Parameters
- self: &Self
- buf_size: usize
Returns
get_trailer_valueView source
fn get_trailer_value(&self, name: &HeaderName, max_len: usize) -> Result<Result<Option<HeaderValue>, BufferSizeError>, BodyHandleError>
Parameters
- self: &Self
- name: &HeaderName
- max_len: usize
Returns
get_trailer_valuesView source
fn get_trailer_values<'a>(&'a self, name: &'a HeaderName, max_len: usize) -> Result<Box<(dyn Iterator<Item = Result<HeaderValue, BufferSizeError>> + 'a)>, BodyHandleError>
Parameters
- self: &Self
- name: &HeaderName
- max_len: usize
Returns
impl Debug for BodyHandle
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
impl Drop for BodyHandle
dropView source
fn drop(&mut self)
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
impl From<&[u8]> for BodyHandle
fn from(s: &[u8]) -> Self
Parameters
- s: &[u8]
Returns
impl From<&str> for BodyHandle
fn from(s: &str) -> Self
Parameters
- s: &str
Returns
impl From<String> for BodyHandle
fn from(s: String) -> Self
Parameters
- s: String
Returns
impl From<Vec<u8>> for BodyHandle
Parameters
- s: Vec<u8>
Returns
impl Hash for BodyHandle
hashView source
fn hash<__H: Hasher>(&self, state: &mut __H)
Parameters
- self: &Self
- state: &mut __H
impl PartialEq for BodyHandle
fn eq(&self, other: &BodyHandle) -> bool
Parameters
- self: &Self
- other: &BodyHandle
Returns
impl Read for BodyHandle
readView source
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- buf: &mut [u8]
Returns
impl Write for BodyHandle
flushView source
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
writeView source
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- buf: &[u8]
Returns