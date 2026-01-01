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RequestHandle

docs.rs
Structin handlefastly 0.13.1View source
pub struct RequestHandle { /* private fields */ }

The low-level interface to HTTP requests.

For most applications, you should use Request instead of this interface. See the top-level handle documentation for more details.

Getting the client request

Call RequestHandle::from_client() to get the client request being handled by this execution of the Compute program.

Creation and conversion

New requests can be created programmatically with RequestHandle::new(). In addition, you can convert to and from Request using Request::from_handles() and Request::into_handles().

Sending backend requests

Requests can be sent to a backend in blocking or asynchronous fashion using send(), send_async(), or send_async_streaming().

Constants

INVALID

Selfread-onlyView source

An invalid handle.

This is primarily useful to represent uninitialized values when using the interfaces in fastly_sys.

Methods

append_header

View source
fn append_header(&mut self, name: &HeaderName, value: &HeaderValue)

Add a request header with given value.

Unlike insert_header(), this does not discard existing values for the same header name.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
name: &HeaderName
value: &HeaderValue

as_u32

View source
fn as_u32(&self) -> u32

Get the underlying representation of the handle.

This should only be used when calling the raw ABI directly, and care should be taken not to reuse or alias handle values.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

u32

as_u32_mut

View source
fn as_u32_mut(&mut self) -> &mut u32

Get a mutable reference to the underlying u32 representation of the handle.

This should only be used when calling the raw ABI directly, and care should be taken not to reuse or alias handle values.

Parameters

self: &mut Self

Returns

&mut u32

bot_analyzed

View source
fn bot_analyzed(&self) -> bool

Whether bot detection analysis was performed for this request.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

bool

bot_category_bytes

View source
fn bot_category_bytes(&self) -> Option<Bytes>

A byte string indicating the type of bot detected (e.g., SEARCH-ENGINE-CRAWLER, AI-CRAWLER, SUSPECTED-BOT). Returns None if bot detection was not executed.

Warning: Values may change over time. Use this for logging or informational purposes. For conditional logic, use the bot_category_kind() value.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<Bytes>

bot_category_kind

View source
fn bot_category_kind(&self) -> Option<u32>

A value uniquely identifying the type of bot detected. Returns None if bot detection was not executed.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<u32>

bot_detected

View source
fn bot_detected(&self) -> bool

Whether a bot was detected in the request.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

bool

bot_name_bytes

View source
fn bot_name_bytes(&self) -> Option<Bytes>

A byte string identifying the specific bot detected (e.g., GoogleBot, GPTBot, Bingbot). Returns None if bot detection was not executed or no bot was detected.

Warning: Values may change over time. Use this for logging or informational purposes. For conditional logic, use the bot_category_kind() value.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<Bytes>

bot_verified

View source
fn bot_verified(&self) -> Option<bool>

Whether the detected bot is a verified bot. Returns None if bot detection was not executed or no bot was detected.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<bool>

client_ddos_detected

View source
fn client_ddos_detected(&self) -> Option<bool>

Returns whether the request was tagged as contributing to a DDoS attack

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<bool>

client_ip_addr

View source
fn client_ip_addr(&self) -> Option<IpAddr>

Returns the IP address of the client making the HTTP request.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<IpAddr>

client_original_header_count

View source
fn client_original_header_count(&self) -> Result<Option<u32>, FastlyStatus>

Returns the number of headers in the client request as originally received.

If this is not a valid downstream handle then this will return None.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Result<Option<u32>, FastlyStatus>

client_original_header_names

View source
fn client_original_header_names(&self, buf_size: usize) -> impl Iterator<Item = Result<String, BufferSizeError>>

Returns the client request's header names exactly as they were originally received.

This includes both the original header name characters' cases, as well as the original order of the received headers.

If there is a header name that is longer than the provided buffer, this will return a BufferSizeError; you can retry with a larger buffer size if necessary.

Parameters

self: &Self
buf_size: usize

Returns

impl Iterator<Item = Result<String, BufferSizeError>>

client_tls_cipher_openssl_name

View source
fn client_tls_cipher_openssl_name(&self) -> Option<String>

Get the cipher suite used to secure the downstream client TLS connection, as a string, panicking if it is not UTF-8.

The value returned will be consistent with the OpenSSL name for the cipher suite.

Examples

let handle = RequestHandle::from_client();
assert_eq!(
    handle.client_tls_cipher_openssl_name().unwrap(),
    "ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256"
);

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<String>

client_tls_cipher_openssl_name_bytes

View source
fn client_tls_cipher_openssl_name_bytes(&self) -> Option<Bytes>

Like Self::client_tls_cipher_openssl_name, but supports non-UTF-8 byte string.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<Bytes>

client_tls_client_cert_verify_result

View source
fn client_tls_client_cert_verify_result(&self) -> Option<ClientCertVerifyResult>

Returns the ClientCertVerifyResult from the downstream client mTLS handshake.

Returns None if not available.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<ClientCertVerifyResult>

client_tls_client_hello

View source
fn client_tls_client_hello(&self) -> Option<Bytes>

Get the raw bytes sent by the client in the TLS ClientHello message.

See RFC 5246 for details.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<Bytes>

client_tls_client_raw_certificate

View source
fn client_tls_client_raw_certificate(&self) -> Option<String>

Get the client certificate used to secure the downstream client mTLS connection, as a string, panicking if it is not UTF-8.

The value returned will be based on PEM format.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<String>

client_tls_client_raw_certificate_bytes

View source
fn client_tls_client_raw_certificate_bytes(&self) -> Option<Bytes>

Like Self::client_tls_client_raw_certificate, but supports non-UTF-8 byte sequences.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<Bytes>

client_tls_client_servername

View source
fn client_tls_client_servername(&self) -> Option<String>

Get the hostname sent by the client in the TLS ServerName Indication.

See RFC 6066 for details.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<String>

client_tls_ja3_md5

View source
fn client_tls_ja3_md5(&self) -> Option<[u8; 16]>

Get the JA3 hash of the TLS ClientHello message.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<[u8; 16]>

client_tls_ja4

View source
fn client_tls_ja4(&self) -> Option<String>

Get the JA4 hash of the TLS ClientHello message.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<String>

client_tls_protocol

View source
fn client_tls_protocol(&self) -> Result<Option<String>, FromUtf8Error>

Get the TLS protocol version used to secure the downstream client TLS connection, as a string, panicking if it is not UTF-8.

Examples

let handle = RequestHandle::from_client();
assert_eq!(handle.client_tls_protocol().unwrap().as_deref(), Some("TLSv1.2"));

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Result<Option<String>, std::string::FromUtf8Error>

client_tls_protocol_bytes

View source
fn client_tls_protocol_bytes(&self) -> Option<Bytes>

Like Self::client_tls_protocol, but supports non-UTF-8 byte sequences.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<Bytes>

close

View source
fn close(self) -> Result<(), HandleError>

Close the RequestHandle by removing it from the host Session. If the handle has already been closed an error will be returned. When calling send/sendasync/sendasync_streaming the RequestHandle is consumed and it's cleaned up. You should only call close if you have not sent a request yet and want to clean up the resources if not being used.

Examples

let request = RequestHandle::new();
// The handle is not being used so we can close it out without any
// trouble
request.close()?;

Parameters

self: Self

Returns

Result<(), HandleError>

fastly_key_is_valid

View source
fn fastly_key_is_valid(&self) -> bool

Returns whether or not a valid Fastly-Key for this service was received.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

bool

from_client

View source
fn from_client() -> Self

Get a handle to the client request being handled by this execution of the Compute program.

Panics

This method panics if the client request has already been retrieved by this method, client_request_and_body(), or Request::from_client().

Returns

Self

from_u32

View source
unsafe fn from_u32(handle: u32) -> Self

Turn a handle representation into a RequestHandle Handle, claiming ownership of the underlying resource.

Safety

This should only be used when calling the raw ABI directly, and care should be taken not to reuse or alias handle values.

Parameters

handle: u32

Returns

Self

get_header_names

View source
fn get_header_names(&self, buf_size: usize) -> impl Iterator<Item = Result<HeaderName, BufferSizeError>> + '_

Read the request's header names via a buffer of the provided size.

If there is a header name that is longer than buf_size, this will return a BufferSizeError; you can retry with a larger buffer size if necessary.

Parameters

self: &Self
buf_size: usize

Returns

impl Iterator<Item = Result<HeaderName, BufferSizeError>> + '_

get_header_value

View source
fn get_header_value(&self, name: &HeaderName, max_len: usize) -> Result<Option<HeaderValue>, BufferSizeError>

Get the value of a header, or None if the header is not present.

If there are multiple values for the header, only one is returned. See get_header_values() if you need to get all of the values.

If the value is longer than max_len, this will return a BufferSizeError; you can retry with a larger buffer size if necessary.

Parameters

self: &Self
name: &HeaderName
max_len: usize

Returns

Result<Option<HeaderValue>, BufferSizeError>

get_header_values

View source
fn get_header_values<'a>(&'a self, name: &'a HeaderName, buf_size: usize) -> impl Iterator<Item = Result<HeaderValue, BufferSizeError>> + 'a

Get the header values for the given name via a buffer of the provided size.

If there is a header value that is longer than the buffer, this will return a BufferSizeError; you can retry with a larger buffer size if necessary.

Examples

Collect all the header values into a Vec:

let name = HeaderName::from_static("My-App-Header");
let buf_size = 128;
let header_values: Vec<HeaderValue> = request
    .get_header_values(&name, buf_size)
    .collect::<Result<Vec<HeaderValue>, _>>()?;

To try again with a larger buffer if the first call fails, you can use unwrap_or_else():

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let name = HeaderName::from_static("My-App-Header");
let buf_size = 128;


// Collect header values into a `Vec<HeaderValue>`, with a buffer size of `128`.
// If the first call fails, print our error and then try to collect header values
// again. The second call will use a larger buffer size of `1024`.
let header_values: Vec<HeaderValue> = request
    .get_header_values(&name, buf_size)
    .collect::<Result<_, _>>()
    .unwrap_or_else(|err: BufferSizeError| {
        let larger_buf_size = 1024;
        request
            .get_header_values(&name, larger_buf_size)
            .collect::<Result<_, _>>()
            .unwrap()
    });

Parameters

self: &Self
name: &HeaderName
buf_size: usize

Returns

impl Iterator<Item = Result<HeaderValue, BufferSizeError>> + 'a

get_method

View source
fn get_method(&self, max_length: usize) -> Result<Method, BufferSizeError>

Get the request method.

If the method is longer than max_length, this will return a BufferSizeError; you can retry with a larger buffer size if necessary.

Parameters

self: &Self
max_length: usize

Returns

Result<Method, BufferSizeError>

get_url

View source
fn get_url(&self, max_length: usize) -> Result<Url, BufferSizeError>

Get the request URL.

If the URL is longer than max_length, this will return a BufferSizeError; you can retry with a larger buffer size if necessary.

Parameters

self: &Self
max_length: usize

Returns

Result<Url, BufferSizeError>

get_version

View source
fn get_version(&self) -> Version

Get the HTTP version of this request.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Version

handoff_fanout

View source
fn handoff_fanout(&mut self, backend: &str) -> Result<(), SendErrorCause>

Pass the request through the Fanout GRIP proxy and on to a backend.

This can only be used on services that have the Fanout feature enabled.

The sending completes in the background. Once this method has been called, no other response can be sent to this request, and the application can exit without affecting the send.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
backend: &str

Returns

Result<(), SendErrorCause>

handoff_websocket

View source
fn handoff_websocket(&mut self, backend: &str) -> Result<(), SendErrorCause>

Pass the WebSocket directly to a backend.

This can only be used on services that have the WebSockets feature enabled and on requests that are valid WebSocket requests.

The sending completes in the background. Once this method has been called, no other response can be sent to this request, and the application can exit without affecting the send.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
backend: &str

Returns

Result<(), SendErrorCause>

insert_header

View source
fn insert_header(&mut self, name: &HeaderName, value: &HeaderValue)

Set a request header to the given value, discarding any previous values for the given header name.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
name: &HeaderName
value: &HeaderValue

into_u32

View source
fn into_u32(self) -> u32

Turn a handle into its representation without closing the underlying resource.

This should only be used when calling the raw ABI directly, and care should be taken not to reuse or alias handle values.

Parameters

self: Self

Returns

u32

is_invalid

View source
const fn is_invalid(&self) -> bool

Returns true if the request handle is invalid.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

bool

is_valid

View source
const fn is_valid(&self) -> bool

Returns true if the request handle is valid.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

bool

new

View source
fn new() -> Self

Acquire a new request handle.

By default, the request will have a GET method, a URL of /, and empty headers.

Returns

Self

on_behalf_of

View source
fn on_behalf_of(&mut self, service: &str) -> Result<(), FastlyStatus>

Perform this send on behalf of another service, meaning that we will use that service's cache to look up and store the result.

Internal / Privileged

This operation is privileged, and attempts to use this functionality without proper privileges will cause errors. If you are interested in having two or more of your services share the same cache, please talk to your Fastly account representative. While we have no plans to offer this ability widely -- this capability is only currently allowed for Fastly-internal services -- we may revisit this decision given sufficient customer input.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
service: &str

Returns

Result<(), FastlyStatus>

remove_header

View source
fn remove_header(&mut self, name: &HeaderName) -> bool

Remove all request headers of the given name, and return whether any headers were removed.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
name: &HeaderName

Returns

bool

send

View source
fn send(self, body: BodyHandle, backend: &str) -> Result<(ResponseHandle, BodyHandle), SendErrorCause>

Retrieve a response for the request, either from cache or by sending it to the given backend server. Returns once the response headers have been received, or an error occurs.

Parameters

self: Self
body: BodyHandle
backend: &str

Returns

Result<(ResponseHandle, BodyHandle), SendErrorCause>

send_async

View source
fn send_async(self, body: BodyHandle, backend: &str) -> Result<PendingRequestHandle, SendErrorCause>

Send a request asynchronously via the given backend, returning as soon as the request has begun sending.

The resulting PendingRequestHandle can be evaluated using PendingRequestHandle::poll(), PendingRequestHandle::wait(), or select_handles(). It can also be discarded if the request was sent for effects it might have, and the response is unimportant.

Parameters

self: Self
body: BodyHandle
backend: &str

Returns

Result<PendingRequestHandle, SendErrorCause>

send_async_streaming

View source
fn send_async_streaming(self, body: BodyHandle, backend: &str) -> Result<(StreamingBodyHandle, PendingRequestHandle), SendErrorCause>

Send a request asynchronously via the given backend, and return a StreamingBodyHandle to allow continued writes to the request body.

StreamingBodyHandle::finish() must be called in order to finish sending the request.

Parameters

self: Self
body: BodyHandle
backend: &str

Returns

Result<(StreamingBodyHandle, PendingRequestHandle), SendErrorCause>

send_async_streaming_to_backend

View source
fn send_async_streaming_to_backend(self, body: BodyHandle, backend: &Backend) -> Result<(StreamingBodyHandle, PendingRequestHandle), SendErrorCause>

Send a request asynchronously via the given backend, and return a StreamingBodyHandle to allow continued writes to the request body.

StreamingBodyHandle::finish() must be called in order to finish sending the request.

Parameters

self: Self
body: BodyHandle
backend: &Backend

Returns

Result<(StreamingBodyHandle, PendingRequestHandle), SendErrorCause>

send_async_to_backend

View source
fn send_async_to_backend(self, body: BodyHandle, backend: &Backend) -> Result<PendingRequestHandle, SendErrorCause>

Send a request asynchronously via the given backend, returning as soon as the request has begun sending.

The resulting PendingRequestHandle can be evaluated using PendingRequestHandle::poll(), PendingRequestHandle::wait(), or select_handles(). It can also be discarded if the request was sent for effects it might have, and the response is unimportant.

Parameters

self: Self
body: BodyHandle
backend: &Backend

Returns

Result<PendingRequestHandle, SendErrorCause>

send_to_backend

View source
fn send_to_backend(self, body: BodyHandle, backend: &Backend) -> Result<(ResponseHandle, BodyHandle), SendErrorCause>

Retrieve a response for the request, either from cache or by sending it to the given backend server. Returns once the response headers have been received, or an error occurs.

Parameters

self: Self
body: BodyHandle
backend: &Backend

Returns

Result<(ResponseHandle, BodyHandle), SendErrorCause>

server_ip_addr

View source
fn server_ip_addr(&self) -> Option<IpAddr>

Returns the IP address on which this server received the HTTP request.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Option<IpAddr>

set_auto_decompress_response

View source
fn set_auto_decompress_response(&mut self, content_encodings: ContentEncodings)

Set the content encodings to automatically decompress responses to this request.

If the response to this request is encoded by one of the encodings set by this method, the response will be presented to the Compute program in decompressed form with the Content-Encoding and Content-Length headers removed.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
content_encodings: ContentEncodings

set_cache_override

View source
fn set_cache_override(&mut self, cache_override: &CacheOverride)

Set the cache override behavior for this request.

This setting will override any cache directive headers returned in response to this request. Note that staleiferror is not overridden by this mechanism.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
cache_override: &CacheOverride

set_framing_headers_mode

View source
fn set_framing_headers_mode(&mut self, mode: FramingHeadersMode)

Sets the way that framing headers are determined for this request.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
mode: FramingHeadersMode

set_header_values

View source
fn set_header_values<'a, I>(&mut self, name: &HeaderName, values: I)
where
    I: IntoIterator<Item = &'a HeaderValue>,

Set the values for the given header name, replacing any headers that previously existed for that name.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
name: &HeaderName
values: I

set_method

View source
fn set_method(&self, method: &Method)

Set the request method.

Parameters

self: &Self
method: &Method

set_url

View source
fn set_url(&mut self, url: &Url)

Set the request URL.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
url: &Url

set_version

View source
fn set_version(&mut self, v: Version)

Set the HTTP version of this request.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
v: Version

Trait implementations

impl Debug for RequestHandle

fmt

View source
fn fmt(&self, f: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter

Returns

$crate::fmt::Result

impl Drop for RequestHandle

drop

View source
fn drop(&mut self)

Parameters

self: &mut Self

impl Hash for RequestHandle

hash

View source
fn hash<__H: Hasher>(&self, state: &mut __H)

Parameters

self: &Self
state: &mut __H

impl PartialEq for RequestHandle

eq

View source
fn eq(&self, other: &RequestHandle) -> bool

Parameters

self: &Self
other: &RequestHandle

Returns

bool

impl RequestHandleCacheKey for RequestHandle

set_cache_key

View source
fn set_cache_key(&mut self, key: impl AsRef<[u8]>)

Set the cache key to be used when attempting to satisfy this request from a cached response.

Stability

This is part of an experimental API that is subject to change or removal even in minor versions of this crate.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
key: impl AsRef<[u8]>

impl RequestHandleUpgradeWebsocket for RequestHandle

handoff_fanout

View source
fn handoff_fanout(&mut self, backend: &str) -> Result<(), SendErrorCause>

Pass the request through the Fanout GRIP proxy and on to a backend.

This can only be used on services that have the Fanout feature enabled.

The sending completes in the background. Once this method has been called, no other response can be sent to this request, and the application can exit without affecting the send.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
backend: &str

Returns

Result<(), SendErrorCause>

handoff_websocket

View source
fn handoff_websocket(&mut self, backend: &str) -> Result<(), SendErrorCause>

Pass the WebSocket directly to a backend.

This can only be used on services that have the WebSockets feature enabled and on requests that are valid WebSocket requests.

The sending completes in the background. Once this method has been called, no other response can be sent to this request, and the application can exit without affecting the send.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
backend: &str

Returns

Result<(), SendErrorCause>

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