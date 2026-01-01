The low-level interface to HTTP requests.

For most applications, you should use Request instead of this interface. See the top-level handle documentation for more details.

Getting the client request

Call RequestHandle::from_client() to get the client request being handled by this execution of the Compute program.

Creation and conversion

New requests can be created programmatically with RequestHandle::new() . In addition, you can convert to and from Request using Request::from_handles() and Request::into_handles() .

Sending backend requests