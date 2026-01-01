RequestHandle
pub struct RequestHandle { /* private fields */ }
The low-level interface to HTTP requests.
For most applications, you should use
Request instead of this
interface. See the top-level
handle documentation for more details.
Getting the client request
Call
RequestHandle::from_client() to get the client request being handled by this execution
of the Compute program.
Creation and conversion
New requests can be created programmatically with
RequestHandle::new(). In addition, you can
convert to and from
Request using
Request::from_handles() and
Request::into_handles().
Sending backend requests
Requests can be sent to a backend in blocking or asynchronous fashion using
send(),
send_async(), or
send_async_streaming().
Constants
INVALIDSelfread-onlyView source
An invalid handle.
This is primarily useful to represent uninitialized values when using the interfaces in
fastly_sys.
Methods
append_headerView source
Add a request header with given value.
Unlike
insert_header(), this does not discard existing values
for the same header name.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- name: &HeaderName
- value: &HeaderValue
as_u32View source
fn as_u32(&self) -> u32
Get the underlying representation of the handle.
This should only be used when calling the raw ABI directly, and care should be taken not to reuse or alias handle values.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
as_u32_mutView source
fn as_u32_mut(&mut self) -> &mut u32
Get a mutable reference to the underlying
u32 representation of the handle.
This should only be used when calling the raw ABI directly, and care should be taken not to reuse or alias handle values.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
bot_analyzedView source
fn bot_analyzed(&self) -> bool
Whether bot detection analysis was performed for this request.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
bot_category_bytesView source
A byte string indicating the type of bot detected (e.g.,
SEARCH-ENGINE-CRAWLER,
AI-CRAWLER,
SUSPECTED-BOT).
Returns
None if bot detection was not executed.
Warning: Values may change over time. Use this for logging or informational purposes.
For conditional logic, use the
bot_category_kind() value.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
bot_category_kindView source
A value uniquely identifying the type of bot detected.
Returns
None if bot detection was not executed.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
bot_detectedView source
fn bot_detected(&self) -> bool
Whether a bot was detected in the request.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
bot_name_bytesView source
A byte string identifying the specific bot detected (e.g.,
GoogleBot,
GPTBot,
Bingbot).
Returns
None if bot detection was not executed or no bot was detected.
Warning: Values may change over time. Use this for logging or informational purposes.
For conditional logic, use the
bot_category_kind() value.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
bot_verifiedView source
Whether the detected bot is a verified bot.
Returns
None if bot detection was not executed or no bot was detected.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
client_ddos_detectedView source
Returns whether the request was tagged as contributing to a DDoS attack
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
client_ip_addrView source
Returns the IP address of the client making the HTTP request.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
client_original_header_countView source
Returns the number of headers in the client request as originally received.
If this is not a valid downstream handle then this will return
None.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
client_original_header_namesView source
fn client_original_header_names(&self, buf_size: usize) -> impl Iterator<Item = Result<String, BufferSizeError>>
Returns the client request's header names exactly as they were originally received.
This includes both the original header name characters' cases, as well as the original order of the received headers.
If there is a header name that is longer than the provided buffer, this will return a
BufferSizeError; you can retry with a larger buffer size if necessary.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- buf_size: usize
Returns
client_tls_cipher_openssl_nameView source
Get the cipher suite used to secure the downstream client TLS connection, as a string, panicking if it is not UTF-8.
The value returned will be consistent with the OpenSSL name for the cipher suite.
Examples
let handle = RequestHandle::from_client();assert_eq!( handle.client_tls_cipher_openssl_name().unwrap(), "ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256");
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
client_tls_cipher_openssl_name_bytesView source
Like
Self::client_tls_cipher_openssl_name, but supports non-UTF-8 byte string.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
client_tls_client_cert_verify_resultView source
Returns the
ClientCertVerifyResult from the downstream client mTLS handshake.
Returns
None if not available.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
client_tls_client_helloView source
Get the raw bytes sent by the client in the TLS ClientHello message.
See RFC 5246 for details.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
client_tls_client_raw_certificateView source
Get the client certificate used to secure the downstream client mTLS connection, as a string, panicking if it is not UTF-8.
The value returned will be based on PEM format.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
client_tls_client_raw_certificate_bytesView source
Like
Self::client_tls_client_raw_certificate, but supports non-UTF-8 byte sequences.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
client_tls_client_servernameView source
Get the hostname sent by the client in the TLS ServerName Indication.
See RFC 6066 for details.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
client_tls_ja3_md5View source
Get the JA3 hash of the TLS ClientHello message.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
client_tls_ja4View source
Get the JA4 hash of the TLS ClientHello message.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
client_tls_protocolView source
Get the TLS protocol version used to secure the downstream client TLS connection, as a string, panicking if it is not UTF-8.
Examples
let handle = RequestHandle::from_client();assert_eq!(handle.client_tls_protocol().unwrap().as_deref(), Some("TLSv1.2"));
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
client_tls_protocol_bytesView source
Like
Self::client_tls_protocol, but supports non-UTF-8 byte sequences.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
closeView source
Close the RequestHandle by removing it from the host Session. If the handle has already
been closed an error will be returned. When calling
send/sendasync/sendasync_streaming the RequestHandle is consumed and
it's cleaned up. You should only call
close if you have not sent a
request yet and want to clean up the resources if not being used.
Examples
let request = RequestHandle::new();// The handle is not being used so we can close it out without any// troublerequest.close()?;
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
fastly_key_is_validView source
fn fastly_key_is_valid(&self) -> bool
Returns whether or not a valid Fastly-Key for this service was received.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
from_clientView source
fn from_client() -> Self
Get a handle to the client request being handled by this execution of the Compute program.
Panics
This method panics if the client request has already been retrieved by this method,
client_request_and_body(), or
Request::from_client().
Returns
from_u32View source
unsafe fn from_u32(handle: u32) -> Self
Turn a handle representation into a
RequestHandle Handle, claiming ownership of the
underlying resource.
Safety
This should only be used when calling the raw ABI directly, and care should be taken not to reuse or alias handle values.
Parameters
- handle: u32
Returns
get_header_namesView source
fn get_header_names(&self, buf_size: usize) -> impl Iterator<Item = Result<HeaderName, BufferSizeError>> + '_
Read the request's header names via a buffer of the provided size.
If there is a header name that is longer than
buf_size, this will return a
BufferSizeError; you can retry with a larger buffer size if necessary.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- buf_size: usize
Returns
get_header_valueView source
fn get_header_value(&self, name: &HeaderName, max_len: usize) -> Result<Option<HeaderValue>, BufferSizeError>
Get the value of a header, or
None if the header is not present.
If there are multiple values for the header, only one is returned. See
get_header_values() if you need to get all of the values.
If the value is longer than
max_len, this will return a
BufferSizeError; you can retry
with a larger buffer size if necessary.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- name: &HeaderName
- max_len: usize
Returns
get_header_valuesView source
fn get_header_values<'a>(&'a self, name: &'a HeaderName, buf_size: usize) -> impl Iterator<Item = Result<HeaderValue, BufferSizeError>> + 'a
Get the header values for the given name via a buffer of the provided size.
If there is a header value that is longer than the buffer, this will return a
BufferSizeError; you can retry with a larger buffer size if necessary.
Examples
Collect all the header values into a
Vec:
let name = HeaderName::from_static("My-App-Header");let buf_size = 128;let header_values: Vec<HeaderValue> = request .get_header_values(&name, buf_size) .collect::<Result<Vec<HeaderValue>, _>>()?;
To try again with a larger buffer if the first call fails, you can use
unwrap_or_else():
12345678910111213141516
let name = HeaderName::from_static("My-App-Header");let buf_size = 128;
// Collect header values into a `Vec<HeaderValue>`, with a buffer size of `128`.// If the first call fails, print our error and then try to collect header values// again. The second call will use a larger buffer size of `1024`.let header_values: Vec<HeaderValue> = request .get_header_values(&name, buf_size) .collect::<Result<_, _>>() .unwrap_or_else(|err: BufferSizeError| { let larger_buf_size = 1024; request .get_header_values(&name, larger_buf_size) .collect::<Result<_, _>>() .unwrap() });
Parameters
- self: &Self
- name: &HeaderName
- buf_size: usize
Returns
get_methodView source
Get the request method.
If the method is longer than
max_length, this will return a
BufferSizeError; you can
retry with a larger buffer size if necessary.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- max_length: usize
Returns
get_urlView source
Get the request URL.
If the URL is longer than
max_length, this will return a
BufferSizeError; you can
retry with a larger buffer size if necessary.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- max_length: usize
Returns
get_versionView source
Get the HTTP version of this request.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
handoff_fanoutView source
Pass the request through the Fanout GRIP proxy and on to a backend.
This can only be used on services that have the Fanout feature enabled.
The sending completes in the background. Once this method has been called, no other response can be sent to this request, and the application can exit without affecting the send.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- backend: &str
Returns
handoff_websocketView source
Pass the WebSocket directly to a backend.
This can only be used on services that have the WebSockets feature enabled and on requests that are valid WebSocket requests.
The sending completes in the background. Once this method has been called, no other response can be sent to this request, and the application can exit without affecting the send.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- backend: &str
Returns
insert_headerView source
Set a request header to the given value, discarding any previous values for the given header name.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- name: &HeaderName
- value: &HeaderValue
into_u32View source
fn into_u32(self) -> u32
Turn a handle into its representation without closing the underlying resource.
This should only be used when calling the raw ABI directly, and care should be taken not to reuse or alias handle values.
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
is_invalidView source
const fn is_invalid(&self) -> bool
Returns
true if the request handle is invalid.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
is_validView source
const fn is_valid(&self) -> bool
Returns
true if the request handle is valid.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
newView source
fn new() -> Self
Acquire a new request handle.
By default, the request will have a
GET method, a URL of
/, and empty headers.
Returns
on_behalf_ofView source
Perform this send on behalf of another service, meaning that we will use that service's cache to look up and store the result.
Internal / Privileged
This operation is privileged, and attempts to use this functionality without proper privileges will cause errors. If you are interested in having two or more of your services share the same cache, please talk to your Fastly account representative. While we have no plans to offer this ability widely -- this capability is only currently allowed for Fastly-internal services -- we may revisit this decision given sufficient customer input.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- service: &str
Returns
remove_headerView source
Remove all request headers of the given name, and return whether any headers were removed.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- name: &HeaderName
Returns
sendView source
fn send(self, body: BodyHandle, backend: &str) -> Result<(ResponseHandle, BodyHandle), SendErrorCause>
Retrieve a response for the request, either from cache or by sending it to the given backend server. Returns once the response headers have been received, or an error occurs.
Parameters
- self: Self
- body: BodyHandle
- backend: &str
Returns
send_asyncView source
fn send_async(self, body: BodyHandle, backend: &str) -> Result<PendingRequestHandle, SendErrorCause>
Send a request asynchronously via the given backend, returning as soon as the request has begun sending.
The resulting
PendingRequestHandle can be evaluated using
PendingRequestHandle::poll(),
PendingRequestHandle::wait(), or
select_handles(). It can also be discarded if the
request was sent for effects it might have, and the response is unimportant.
Parameters
- self: Self
- body: BodyHandle
- backend: &str
Returns
send_async_streamingView source
fn send_async_streaming(self, body: BodyHandle, backend: &str) -> Result<(StreamingBodyHandle, PendingRequestHandle), SendErrorCause>
Send a request asynchronously via the given backend, and return a
StreamingBodyHandle to
allow continued writes to the request body.
StreamingBodyHandle::finish() must be called in order to finish sending the request.
Parameters
- self: Self
- body: BodyHandle
- backend: &str
Returns
send_async_streaming_to_backendView source
fn send_async_streaming_to_backend(self, body: BodyHandle, backend: &Backend) -> Result<(StreamingBodyHandle, PendingRequestHandle), SendErrorCause>
Send a request asynchronously via the given backend, and return a
StreamingBodyHandle to
allow continued writes to the request body.
StreamingBodyHandle::finish() must be called in order to finish sending the request.
Parameters
- self: Self
- body: BodyHandle
- backend: &Backend
Returns
send_async_to_backendView source
fn send_async_to_backend(self, body: BodyHandle, backend: &Backend) -> Result<PendingRequestHandle, SendErrorCause>
Send a request asynchronously via the given backend, returning as soon as the request has begun sending.
The resulting
PendingRequestHandle can be evaluated using
PendingRequestHandle::poll(),
PendingRequestHandle::wait(), or
select_handles(). It can also be discarded if the
request was sent for effects it might have, and the response is unimportant.
Parameters
- self: Self
- body: BodyHandle
- backend: &Backend
Returns
send_to_backendView source
fn send_to_backend(self, body: BodyHandle, backend: &Backend) -> Result<(ResponseHandle, BodyHandle), SendErrorCause>
Retrieve a response for the request, either from cache or by sending it to the given backend server. Returns once the response headers have been received, or an error occurs.
Parameters
- self: Self
- body: BodyHandle
- backend: &Backend
Returns
server_ip_addrView source
Returns the IP address on which this server received the HTTP request.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
set_auto_decompress_responseView source
Set the content encodings to automatically decompress responses to this request.
If the response to this request is encoded by one of the encodings set by this method, the
response will be presented to the Compute program in decompressed form with the
Content-Encoding and
Content-Length headers removed.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- content_encodings: ContentEncodings
set_cache_overrideView source
Set the cache override behavior for this request.
This setting will override any cache directive headers returned in response to this request. Note that staleiferror is not overridden by this mechanism.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- cache_override: &CacheOverride
set_framing_headers_modeView source
Sets the way that framing headers are determined for this request.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- mode: FramingHeadersMode
set_header_valuesView source
fn set_header_values<'a, I>(&mut self, name: &HeaderName, values: I)where I: IntoIterator<Item = &'a HeaderValue>,
Set the values for the given header name, replacing any headers that previously existed for that name.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- name: &HeaderName
- values: I
set_methodView source
Set the request method.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- method: &Method
set_urlView source
Set the request URL.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- url: &Url
set_versionView source
Set the HTTP version of this request.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- v: Version
Trait implementations
impl Debug for RequestHandle
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
impl Drop for RequestHandle
dropView source
fn drop(&mut self)
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
impl Hash for RequestHandle
hashView source
fn hash<__H: Hasher>(&self, state: &mut __H)
Parameters
- self: &Self
- state: &mut __H
impl PartialEq for RequestHandle
fn eq(&self, other: &RequestHandle) -> bool
Parameters
- self: &Self
- other: &RequestHandle
Returns
impl RequestHandleCacheKey for RequestHandle
set_cache_keyView source
Set the cache key to be used when attempting to satisfy this request from a cached response.
Stability
This is part of an experimental API that is subject to change or removal even in minor versions of this crate.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- key: impl AsRef<[u8]>
impl RequestHandleUpgradeWebsocket for RequestHandle
handoff_fanoutView source
Pass the request through the Fanout GRIP proxy and on to a backend.
This can only be used on services that have the Fanout feature enabled.
The sending completes in the background. Once this method has been called, no other response can be sent to this request, and the application can exit without affecting the send.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- backend: &str
Returns
handoff_websocketView source
Pass the WebSocket directly to a backend.
This can only be used on services that have the WebSockets feature enabled and on requests that are valid WebSocket requests.
The sending completes in the background. Once this method has been called, no other response can be sent to this request, and the application can exit without affecting the send.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- backend: &str
Returns