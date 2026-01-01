  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Compute
  4. Language SDKs
  5. Rust
  6. fastly
  7. handle

ResponseHandle

docs.rs
Structin handlefastly 0.13.1View source
pub struct ResponseHandle { /* private fields */ }

A low-level interface to HTTP responses.

For most applications, you should use Response instead of this interface. See the top-level handle documentation for more details.

Sending to the client

Each execution of a Compute program may send a single response back to the client:

If no response is explicitly sent by the program, a default 200 OK response is sent.

Creation and conversion

Response handles can be created programmatically using ResponseHandle::new()

Response handles are also returned from backend requests:

Constants

INVALID

Selfread-onlyView source

An invalid handle.

This is primarily useful to represent uninitialized values when using the interfaces in fastly_sys.

Methods

append_header

View source
fn append_header(&mut self, name: &HeaderName, value: &HeaderValue)

Add a response header with given value.

Unlike insert_header(), this does not discard existing values for the same header name.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
name: &HeaderName
value: &HeaderValue

as_u32

View source
fn as_u32(&self) -> u32

Get the underlying representation of the handle.

This should only be used when calling the raw ABI directly, and care should be taken not to reuse or alias handle values.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

u32

as_u32_mut

View source
fn as_u32_mut(&mut self) -> &mut u32

Get a mutable reference to the underlying u32 representation of the handle.

This should only be used when calling the raw ABI directly, and care should be taken not to reuse or alias handle values.

Parameters

self: &mut Self

Returns

&mut u32

close

View source
fn close(self) -> Result<(), HandleError>

Close the ResponseHandle by removing it from the host Session. If the handle has already been closed an error will be returned. A ResponseHandle is only consumed when you send a response to a client or stream one to a client. You should call close only if you don't intend to use that Response anymore.

Examples

let response = ResponseHandle::new();
// The handle is not being used so we can close it out without any
// trouble
response.close()?;

Parameters

self: Self

Returns

Result<(), HandleError>

get_header_names

View source
fn get_header_names(&self, buf_size: usize) -> impl Iterator<Item = Result<HeaderName, BufferSizeError>> + '_

Read the response's header names via a buffer of the provided size.

If there is a header name that is longer than buf_size, this will return a BufferSizeError; you can retry with a larger buffer size if necessary.

Parameters

self: &Self
buf_size: usize

Returns

impl Iterator<Item = Result<HeaderName, BufferSizeError>> + '_

get_header_value

View source
fn get_header_value(&self, name: &HeaderName, max_len: usize) -> Result<Option<HeaderValue>, BufferSizeError>

Get the value of a header, or None if the header is not present.

If there are multiple values for the header, only one is returned. See get_header_values() if you need to get all of the values.

If the value is longer than max_len, this will return a BufferSizeError; you can retry with a larger buffer size if necessary.

Parameters

self: &Self
name: &HeaderName
max_len: usize

Returns

Result<Option<HeaderValue>, BufferSizeError>

get_header_values

View source
fn get_header_values<'a>(&'a self, name: &'a HeaderName, max_len: usize) -> impl Iterator<Item = Result<HeaderValue, BufferSizeError>> + 'a

Get a response's header values given a header name, via a buffer of the provided size.

If there is a header value that is longer than the buffer, this will return a BufferSizeError; you can retry with a larger buffer size if necessary.

Examples

Collect all the header values into a Vec:

let name = HeaderName::from_static("My-App-Header");
let buf_size = 128;
let header_values: Vec<HeaderValue> = response
    .get_header_values(&name, buf_size)
    .collect::<Result<Vec<HeaderValue>, _>>()?;

To try again with a larger buffer if the first call fails, you can use unwrap_or_else():

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
let name = HeaderName::from_static("My-App-Header");
let buf_size = 128;


// Collect header values into a `Vec<HeaderValue>`, with a buffer size of `128`.
// If the first call fails, print our error and then try to collect header values
// again. The second call will use a larger buffer size of `1024`.
let header_values: Vec<HeaderValue> = response
    .get_header_values(&name, buf_size)
    .collect::<Result<_, _>>()
    .unwrap_or_else(|err: BufferSizeError| {
        eprintln!("buffer size error: {}", err);
        let larger_buf_size = 1024;
        response
            .get_header_values(&name, larger_buf_size)
            .collect::<Result<_, _>>()
            .unwrap()
    });

Parameters

self: &Self
name: &HeaderName
max_len: usize

Returns

impl Iterator<Item = Result<HeaderValue, BufferSizeError>> + 'a

get_status

View source
fn get_status(&self) -> StatusCode

Get the HTTP status code of this response.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

StatusCode

get_version

View source
fn get_version(&self) -> Version

Get the HTTP version of this response.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Version

insert_header

View source
fn insert_header(&mut self, name: &HeaderName, value: &HeaderValue)

Set a response header to the given value, discarding any previous values for the given header name.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
name: &HeaderName
value: &HeaderValue

into_u32

View source
fn into_u32(self) -> u32

Turn a handle into its representation without closing the underlying resource.

This should only be used when calling the raw ABI directly, and care should be taken not to reuse or alias handle values.

Parameters

self: Self

Returns

u32

is_invalid

View source
const fn is_invalid(&self) -> bool

Returns true if the response handle is invalid.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

bool

is_valid

View source
const fn is_valid(&self) -> bool

Returns true if the response handle is valid.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

bool

new

View source
fn new() -> Self

Acquire a new response handle.

By default, the response will have a status code of 200 OK and empty headers.

Returns

Self

remote_addr

View source
fn remote_addr(&self) -> Result<Option<SocketAddr>, AddrParseError>

Get the address of the server that sent the response.

Parameters

self: &Self

Returns

Result<Option<SocketAddr>, AddrParseError>

remove_header

View source
fn remove_header(&mut self, name: &HeaderName) -> bool

Remove all response headers of the given name, and return whether any headers were removed.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
name: &HeaderName

Returns

bool

send_to_client

View source
fn send_to_client(self, body: BodyHandle)

Immediately begin sending this response downstream to the client with the given body.

Parameters

self: Self
body: BodyHandle

set_framing_headers_mode

View source
fn set_framing_headers_mode(&mut self, mode: FramingHeadersMode)

Sets the way that framing headers are determined for this response.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
mode: FramingHeadersMode

set_header_values

View source
fn set_header_values<'a, I>(&mut self, name: &HeaderName, values: I)
where
    I: IntoIterator<Item = &'a HeaderValue>,

Set the values for the given header name, replacing any headers that previously existed for that name.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
name: &HeaderName
values: I

set_status

View source
fn set_status(&mut self, status: StatusCode)

Set the HTTP status code of this response.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
status: StatusCode

set_version

View source
fn set_version(&mut self, v: Version)

Set the HTTP version of this response.

Parameters

self: &mut Self
v: Version

stream_to_client

View source
fn stream_to_client(self, body: BodyHandle) -> StreamingBodyHandle

Immediately begin sending this response downstream to the client, and return a StreamingBodyHandle that can accept further data to send.

Parameters

self: Self
body: BodyHandle

Returns

StreamingBodyHandle

Trait implementations

impl Debug for ResponseHandle

fmt

View source
fn fmt(&self, f: &mut Formatter<'_>) -> Result

Parameters

self: &Self
f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter

Returns

$crate::fmt::Result

impl Drop for ResponseHandle

drop

View source
fn drop(&mut self)

Parameters

self: &mut Self

impl Hash for ResponseHandle

hash

View source
fn hash<__H: Hasher>(&self, state: &mut __H)

Parameters

self: &Self
state: &mut __H

impl PartialEq for ResponseHandle

eq

View source
fn eq(&self, other: &ResponseHandle) -> bool

Parameters

self: &Self
other: &ResponseHandle

Returns

bool

Auto trait implementations

Blanket implementations

Fastly
© Fastly 2026