A low-level interface to HTTP responses.

For most applications, you should use Response instead of this interface. See the top-level handle documentation for more details.

Sending to the client

Each execution of a Compute program may send a single response back to the client:

If no response is explicitly sent by the program, a default 200 OK response is sent.

Creation and conversion

Response handles can be created programmatically using ResponseHandle::new()

Response handles are also returned from backend requests: