ResponseHandle
pub struct ResponseHandle { /* private fields */ }
A low-level interface to HTTP responses.
For most applications, you should use
Response
instead of this interface. See the top-level
handle
documentation for more details.
Sending to the client
Each execution of a Compute program may send a single response back to the client:
If no response is explicitly sent by the program, a default
200 OK
response is sent.
Creation and conversion
Response handles can be created programmatically using
ResponseHandle::new()
Response handles are also returned from backend requests:
Constants
INVALIDSelfread-onlyView source
An invalid handle.
This is primarily useful to represent uninitialized values when using the interfaces in
fastly_sys.
Methods
append_headerView source
Add a response header with given value.
Unlike
insert_header(), this does not discard existing values
for the same header name.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- name: &HeaderName
- value: &HeaderValue
as_u32View source
fn as_u32(&self) -> u32
Get the underlying representation of the handle.
This should only be used when calling the raw ABI directly, and care should be taken not to reuse or alias handle values.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
as_u32_mutView source
fn as_u32_mut(&mut self) -> &mut u32
Get a mutable reference to the underlying
u32 representation of the handle.
This should only be used when calling the raw ABI directly, and care should be taken not to reuse or alias handle values.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
closeView source
Close the ResponseHandle by removing it from the host Session. If the handle has already been closed an error will be returned. A ResponseHandle is only consumed when you send a response to a client or stream one to a client. You should call close only if you don't intend to use that Response anymore.
Examples
let response = ResponseHandle::new();// The handle is not being used so we can close it out without any// troubleresponse.close()?;
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
get_header_namesView source
fn get_header_names(&self, buf_size: usize) -> impl Iterator<Item = Result<HeaderName, BufferSizeError>> + '_
Read the response's header names via a buffer of the provided size.
If there is a header name that is longer than
buf_size, this will return a
BufferSizeError; you can retry with a larger buffer size if necessary.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- buf_size: usize
Returns
get_header_valueView source
fn get_header_value(&self, name: &HeaderName, max_len: usize) -> Result<Option<HeaderValue>, BufferSizeError>
Get the value of a header, or
None if the header is not present.
If there are multiple values for the header, only one is returned. See
get_header_values() if you need to get all of the values.
If the value is longer than
max_len, this will return a
BufferSizeError; you can retry
with a larger buffer size if necessary.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- name: &HeaderName
- max_len: usize
Returns
get_header_valuesView source
fn get_header_values<'a>(&'a self, name: &'a HeaderName, max_len: usize) -> impl Iterator<Item = Result<HeaderValue, BufferSizeError>> + 'a
Get a response's header values given a header name, via a buffer of the provided size.
If there is a header value that is longer than the buffer, this will return a
BufferSizeError; you can retry with a larger buffer size if necessary.
Examples
Collect all the header values into a
Vec:
let name = HeaderName::from_static("My-App-Header");let buf_size = 128;let header_values: Vec<HeaderValue> = response .get_header_values(&name, buf_size) .collect::<Result<Vec<HeaderValue>, _>>()?;
To try again with a larger buffer if the first call fails, you can use
unwrap_or_else():
1234567891011121314151617
let name = HeaderName::from_static("My-App-Header");let buf_size = 128;
// Collect header values into a `Vec<HeaderValue>`, with a buffer size of `128`.// If the first call fails, print our error and then try to collect header values// again. The second call will use a larger buffer size of `1024`.let header_values: Vec<HeaderValue> = response .get_header_values(&name, buf_size) .collect::<Result<_, _>>() .unwrap_or_else(|err: BufferSizeError| { eprintln!("buffer size error: {}", err); let larger_buf_size = 1024; response .get_header_values(&name, larger_buf_size) .collect::<Result<_, _>>() .unwrap() });
Parameters
- self: &Self
- name: &HeaderName
- max_len: usize
Returns
get_statusView source
Get the HTTP status code of this response.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
get_versionView source
Get the HTTP version of this response.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
insert_headerView source
Set a response header to the given value, discarding any previous values for the given header name.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- name: &HeaderName
- value: &HeaderValue
into_u32View source
fn into_u32(self) -> u32
Turn a handle into its representation without closing the underlying resource.
This should only be used when calling the raw ABI directly, and care should be taken not to reuse or alias handle values.
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
is_invalidView source
const fn is_invalid(&self) -> bool
Returns
true if the response handle is invalid.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
is_validView source
const fn is_valid(&self) -> bool
Returns
true if the response handle is valid.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
newView source
fn new() -> Self
Acquire a new response handle.
By default, the response will have a status code of
200 OK and empty headers.
Returns
remote_addrView source
Get the address of the server that sent the response.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
remove_headerView source
Remove all response headers of the given name, and return whether any headers were removed.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- name: &HeaderName
Returns
send_to_clientView source
Immediately begin sending this response downstream to the client with the given body.
Parameters
- self: Self
- body: BodyHandle
set_framing_headers_modeView source
Sets the way that framing headers are determined for this response.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- mode: FramingHeadersMode
set_header_valuesView source
fn set_header_values<'a, I>(&mut self, name: &HeaderName, values: I)where I: IntoIterator<Item = &'a HeaderValue>,
Set the values for the given header name, replacing any headers that previously existed for that name.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- name: &HeaderName
- values: I
set_statusView source
Set the HTTP status code of this response.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- status: StatusCode
set_versionView source
Set the HTTP version of this response.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- v: Version
stream_to_clientView source
Immediately begin sending this response downstream to the client, and return a
StreamingBodyHandle that can accept further data to send.
Parameters
- self: Self
- body: BodyHandle
Returns
Trait implementations
impl Debug for ResponseHandle
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
impl Drop for ResponseHandle
dropView source
fn drop(&mut self)
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
impl Hash for ResponseHandle
hashView source
fn hash<__H: Hasher>(&self, state: &mut __H)
Parameters
- self: &Self
- state: &mut __H
impl PartialEq for ResponseHandle
fn eq(&self, other: &ResponseHandle) -> bool
Parameters
- self: &Self
- other: &ResponseHandle
Returns