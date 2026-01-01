A low-level interface to a streaming HTTP body.

The interface to this type is very similar to BodyHandle , however it is write-only, and can only be created as a result of calling ResponseHandle::send_to_client() or RequestHandle::send_async_streaming() , or as part of a CandidateResponse body transformation.

This type implements Write to write to the end of a body. Note that these operations are unbuffered, unlike the same operations on the higher-level Body type.