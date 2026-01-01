StreamingBodyHandle
pub struct StreamingBodyHandle { /* private fields */ }
A low-level interface to a streaming HTTP body.
The interface to this type is very similar to
BodyHandle, however it is write-only, and can
only be created as a result of calling
ResponseHandle::send_to_client() or
RequestHandle::send_async_streaming(),
or as part of a
CandidateResponse body transformation.
This type implements
Write to write to the end of a body. Note that these operations are
unbuffered, unlike the same operations on the higher-level
Body type.
A streaming body handle will be automatically aborted if it goes out of scope without calling
finish().
Methods
abandonView source
Abandon a streaming body handle, indicating an unsuccessful end of the stream.
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
appendView source
Append another body onto the end of this body.
This operation is performed in amortized constant time, and so should always be preferred to reading an entire body and then writing the same contents to another body.
The other body will no longer be valid after this call.
Examples
let mut streaming_body = response_handle.stream_to_client(BodyHandle::new());streaming_body.append(other_body);
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- other: BodyHandle
as_u32View source
unsafe fn as_u32(&self) -> u32
Get the underlying representation of the handle.
Safety
This should only be used when calling the raw ABI directly, and care should be taken not to reuse or alias handle values.
Parameters
- self: &Self
Returns
finishView source
Finish writing to a streaming body handle.
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
from_body_handleView source
Make a streaming body handle from a non-streaming handle.
This should only be used when calling the raw ABI directly, and care should be taken not to reuse or alias handle values.
Parameters
- body_handle: BodyHandle
Returns
into_u32View source
fn into_u32(self) -> u32
Turn a handle into its representation without closing the underlying resource.
Safety
This should only be used when calling the raw ABI directly, and care should be taken not to reuse or alias handle values.
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
Trait implementations
impl Debug for StreamingBodyHandle
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
impl Drop for StreamingBodyHandle
dropView source
fn drop(&mut self)
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
impl Hash for StreamingBodyHandle
hashView source
fn hash<__H: Hasher>(&self, state: &mut __H)
Parameters
- self: &Self
- state: &mut __H
impl PartialEq for StreamingBodyHandle
fn eq(&self, other: &StreamingBodyHandle) -> bool
Parameters
- self: &Self
- other: &StreamingBodyHandle
Returns
impl Write for StreamingBodyHandle
flushView source
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
writeView source
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- buf: &[u8]
Returns