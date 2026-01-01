Body
pub struct Body { /* private fields */ }
An HTTP body that can be read from, written to, or appended to another body.
The most efficient ways to read from and write to the body are through the
Read,
BufRead, and
Write implementations.
Read and write operations to a
Body are automatically buffered, though you can take direct
control over aspects of the buffering using the
BufRead methods and
Write::flush().
Methods
appendView source
fn append(&mut self, other: Body)
Append another body onto the end of this body.
This operation is performed in amortized constant time, and so should always be preferred to reading an entire body and then writing the same contents to another body.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- other: Body
get_prefix_mutView source
Get a prefix of the body containing up to the given number of bytes.
This is particularly useful when you only need to inspect the first few bytes of a body, or want to read an entire body up to a certain size limit to control memory consumption.
Note that the length of the returned prefix may be shorter than the requested length if the length of the entire body is shorter.
The returned
Prefix value is a smart pointer wrapping a
&mut Vec<u8>. You can use it
as you would a
&mut Vec<u8> or a [
&mut [u8]]
std::slice to view or modify
the contents of the prefix.
When the
Prefix is dropped, the prefix bytes are returned to the body, including any
modifications that have been made. Because the prefix holds a mutable reference to the body,
you may need to explicitly
drop() the prefix to perform other operations on the
body.
If you do not need to return the prefix bytes to the body, use
Prefix::take() to consume
the prefix as an owned byte vector without writing it back.
Examples
Checking whether the body starts with the WebAssembly magic number:
const MAGIC: &[u8] = b"\0asm";let prefix = body.get_prefix_mut(MAGIC.len());if prefix.as_slice() == MAGIC { println!("might be Wasm!");}
Zero out the timestamp bytes in a gzip header:
let mut prefix = body.get_prefix_mut(8);for i in 4..8 { prefix[i] = 0;}
Try to consume the body as a JSON value, but only up to the first
4KiB. Note the use of
take() to avoid writing the bytes back to the body unnecessarily:
let prefix = body.get_prefix_mut(4096).take();let json: serde_json::Value = serde_json::from_slice(&prefix).unwrap();
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- length: usize
Returns
get_prefix_str_mutView source
Get a prefix of the body as a string containing up to the given number of bytes.
This is particularly useful when you only need to inspect the first few characters of a body or want to read an entire body up to a certain size limit to control memory consumption.
Note that the length of the returned prefix may be shorter than the requested length if the length of the entire body is shorter or if the requested length fell in the middle of a multi-byte UTF-8 codepoint.
The returned
PrefixString value is a smart pointer wrapping a
&mut String. You can use
it as you would a
&mut String or a
&mut str to view or modify
the contents of the prefix.
When the
PrefixString is dropped, the prefix characters are returned to the body,
including any modifications that have been made. Because the prefix holds a mutable
reference to the body, you may need to explicitly
drop() the prefix before performing
other operations on the body.
If you do not need to return the prefix characters to the body, use
PrefixString::take() to
consume the prefix as an owned string without writing it back.
Panics
If the prefix contains invalid UTF-8 bytes, this function will panic. The exception to this is if the bytes are invalid because a multi-byte codepoint is cut off by the requested prefix length. In this case, the invalid bytes are left off the end of the prefix.
To explicitly handle the possibility of invalid UTF-8 bytes, use
try_get_prefix_str_mut(), which returns an error on
failure rather than panicking.
Examples
Check whether the body starts with the M3U8 file header:
const HEADER: &str = "#EXTM3U";let prefix = body.get_prefix_str_mut(7);if prefix.as_str() == HEADER { println!("might be an M3U8 file!");}
Insert a new playlist entry before the first occurrence of
#EXTINF in an M3U8
file:
let mut prefix = body.get_prefix_str_mut(1024);let first_entry = prefix.find("#EXTINF").unwrap();prefix.insert_str(first_entry, "#EXTINF:10.0,\nnew_first_file.ts\n");
Try to consume the body as a JSON value, but only up to the first
4KiB. Note the use of
take() to avoid writing the characters back to the body unnecessarily:
let prefix = body.get_prefix_str_mut(4096).take();let json: serde_json::Value = serde_json::from_str(&prefix).unwrap();
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- length: usize
Returns
into_bytesView source
Read the entirety of the body into a byte vector.
Memory usage
This method will cause the entire body to be buffering in WebAssembly memory. You should take care
not to exceed the WebAssembly memory limits, and consider using methods like
BufRead::lines() or
Body::read_chunks() to control how much of the body you process at once.
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
into_handleView source
Convert a
Body into the low-level
BodyHandle interface.
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
into_stringView source
fn into_string(self) -> String
Read the entirety of the body into a
String, interpreting the bytes as UTF-8.
Memory usage
This method will cause the entire body to be buffering in WebAssembly memory. You should take care
not to exceed the WebAssembly memory limits, and consider using methods like
BufRead::lines() or
Body::read_chunks() to control how much of the body you process at once.
Panics
If the body does not contain a valid UTF-8 string, this function will panic. To explicitly handle
the possibility of invalid UTF-8 data, use
into_bytes() and then convert
the bytes explicitly with a function like
String::from_utf8.
Parameters
- self: Self
Returns
known_lengthView source
The body's length in bytes, if it is known.
If the length is not known, it is likely due to the body arising from an HTTP/1.1 message
with chunked encoding, an HTTP/2 or later message with no
content-length, or other
response-streaming technique.
Note that receiving a length from this function does not guarantee that the full number of
bytes can actually be read from the body. For example, when proxying a response from a
backend, this length may reflect the
content-length promised in the response, but if the
backend connection is closed prematurely, fewer bytes may be delivered before the body
can no longer be read.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
newView source
fn new() -> Self
Get a new, empty HTTP body.
Returns
read_chunksView source
Return an iterator that reads the body in chunks of at most the given number of bytes.
If
chunk_size does not evenly divide the length of the body, then the last chunk will not
have length
chunk_size.
Examples
1234567891011
use std::io::Write;fn remove_0s(body: &mut Body) -> Result<(), Box<dyn std::error::Error>> { let mut no_0s = Body::new(); for chunk in body.read_chunks(4096) { let mut chunk = chunk?; chunk.retain(|b| *b != 0); no_0s.write_all(&chunk)?; } *body = no_0s; Ok(())}
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- chunk_size: usize
Returns
try_get_prefix_mutView source
Try to get a prefix of the body up to the given number of bytes.
Unlike
get_prefix_mut(), this method does not panic if an I/O
error occurs.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- length: usize
Returns
try_get_prefix_str_mutView source
Try to get a prefix of the body as a string containing up to the given number of bytes.
Unlike
get_prefix_str_mut(), this function does not panic
when the prefix contains invalid UTF-8 bytes.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- length: usize
Returns
Trait implementations
impl BodyExt for Body
append_trailerView source
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- name: impl ToHeaderName
- value: impl ToHeaderValue
impl BufRead for Body
consumeView source
fn consume(&mut self, amt: usize)
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- amt: usize
fill_bufView source
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
impl Debug for Body
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut std::fmt::Formatter
Returns
impl From<&[u8]> for Body
fn from(s: &[u8]) -> Self
Parameters
- s: &[u8]
Returns
impl From<&str> for Body
fn from(s: &str) -> Self
Parameters
- s: &str
Returns
impl From<BodyHandle> for Body
Parameters
- handle: BodyHandle
Returns
impl From<String> for Body
fn from(s: String) -> Self
Parameters
- s: String
Returns
impl From<Vec<u8>> for Body
Parameters
- s: Vec<u8>
Returns
impl Read for Body
readView source
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- buf: &mut [u8]
Returns
read_vectoredView source
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- bufs: &mut [std::io::IoSliceMut]
Returns
impl Write for Body
flushView source
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
writeView source
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- buf: &[u8]
Returns
write_vectoredView source
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- bufs: &[std::io::IoSlice]
Returns